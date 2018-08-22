TVS Motor Company offers Service for All Flood-affected TVS Customers in Kerala

As part of the ongoing efforts to help relief efforts in flood-stricken Kerala, TVS Motor Company has announced focussed service camp for all TVS customers in the state from August 27th to September 3rd, 2018. This will be applicable across all TVS Motor dealers and authorised service centres in Kerala and customers can bring their two-wheeler or three-wheeler to avail this service camp. The service will include a detailed and comprehensive vehicle check-up to look for any flood related damages and repair them immediately. TVS Motor Company will offer free engine oil replacement and zero labour cost for the flood affected vehicles in Kerala.

Mr. K N Radhakrishnan, President and CEO, TVS Motor Company

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. K N Radhakrishnan, President and CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “As a customer centric organisation, TVS Motor has always been in the forefront of providing support to our customers in times of national tragedies. The damage and destruction caused by the distressing flood is huge and we want to help people get back to normal life as soon as they can. We care for our valued customers, therefore, we have started this initiative to provide them with some immediate relief.”

TVS Motor Company advises customers not to attempt to re-start the engine of a flood-affected vehicle to avoid engine damage. The company will ensure adequate availability of genuine spare parts for all TVS customers in Kerala to ensure a hassle-free and quick service experience.

This will be in addition to the Rs. 1 crore the company has contributed to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

For additional information, customers can contact their nearest authorized service station or through our Helpline numbers; 9946820444, 9072310750, 9072311469.

