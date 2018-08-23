TVS Motor Company Strengthens its Commuter Motorcycle Portfolio with the Launch of TVS Radeon

New 110cc motorcycle boasts of segment leading features including Synchronized Braking Technology

High Ground Clearance with spacious and comfortable seating

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, today launched a new 110cc commuter motorcycle – TVS Radeon. A unique combination of sturdy metal build, robust style and plush comfort, TVS Radeon is targeted at the confident self-made Indian man. With the inclusion of this offering, TVS Motor Company’s robust commuter motorcycle portfolio has been further strengthened with a clear emphasis on developing products which not only meet distinct customer requirements but also create customer delight.

TVS Radeon

At the launch, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “Over the years, TVS Motor Company’s unwavering focus on quality and reliability has yielded contemporary, and attractive products for the market. With segment-leading features, TVS Radeon combines our values to deliver best-in-class durability, performance and attractive styling. We are confident that the discerning progressive customers across the country will appreciate and swiftly adapt to its robust proposition.”

Key Features Unique impact resistant design (UIR)

Highly efficient long-lasting Dura-Life 110 engine

Strong steel tubular chassis

18 size wheels with Sync Braking Technology

Powerful headlamp with DRL

Largest seat in the segment

High ground clearance and long wheel-base in the segment

Easy ground reachability

Thigh pads on petrol tank

Side stand indicator with beeper 2

Dura Grip Tyres

3D chrome logo

MF Battery

Commenting at the launch event, Mr. K N Radhakrishnan, President & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to launch TVS Radeon here today, targeting the discerning progressive customers. TVS Radeon boasts of multiple first-in-class features and usage-led design, which offersstrength, comfort, and style without compromising practicality. I am confident TVS Radeon will find favour with our consumers, who are looking for a strong, comfortable and durable motorcycle.”

Build

TVS Radeon promises a sturdy and reliable experience for its customers, complete with a solid body, which is complemented by a strong steel tubular chassis. The specific design ensures longevity of the motorcycle.

Safety

The motorcycle is equipped with Synchronized Braking Technology, a first-in-segment1 feature, which provides superior braking control and minimises skidding thus ensuring safety of the rider. The side-stand indicator is equipped with a beeper2 to avoid accidents. The larger 18 size wheels coupled with the Dura Grip tyres provide better grip and comfort for the rider.

Comfort

TVS Radeon boasts of the largest cushioned seat in the segment, both in terms of length and width. The telescopic oil damped front suspension together with 5-step adjustable rear hydraulic shock absorber aid both comfort and longevity. The motorcycle provides a steady ride boasting of a long wheelbase of 1265 mm coupled with the high ground clearance of 180 mm. The riding experience is made seamless with a low seat height, self-start and handy functional features like a USB charging2 spot and convenient pillion grab-rail.

Style

The motorcycle boasts of a stable, horizontal, design with stylish chrome ascents. The powerful headlamp,with a chrome bezel, is integrated with DRL (Daytime Running Lamps). TVS Radeon bespeaks a unique classic look with its stylish petrol tank’s ribbed thigh pads, a chrome finished speedometer, shock absorber shroud and silencer.

Performance

TVS Radeon houses along lasting 109.7cc Dura-Life engine, which is designed to offer an optimum combination of power and fuel economy. The motorcycle churns out 8.4 PS of power @ 7000 rpm with a torque of 8.7 Nm @5000 rpm. TVS Radeon is equipped with 10-liter tank and clocks a fuel economy of 69.3 kmpl3.

Complete with a 5-year warranty, TVS Radeon comes in a colour selection of White, Beige, Purple and Black.

1 110cc & below segment

2 Accessory

3 Under World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC)

About TVS Motor Company

We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the USD 7 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavor to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past four years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive three years.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.