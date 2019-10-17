TVS Motor Company’s EBITDA Increased from 8.6% in Q2 of FY 2018-19 to 8.8% in Q2 of FY 2019-20

TVS Motor Company’s overall two-wheeler sales including exports was 8.42 Lakh units during quarter ended September 2019 as against 10.49 Lakh units reported in the quarter ended September 2018. Motorcycle sales for the quarter under review is 3.42 Lakh units as against 4.20 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended September 2018. Scooter sales of the Company for the quarter ended September 2019 is 3.33 Lakh units as against 3.88 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2018.

Total three-wheeler sales grew by 9% to 0.43 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2019 from 0.40 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2018.

Total exports of the Company grew by 6% to 2.11 Lakh units during the quarter ended September 2019 from 1.99 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2018.

Total revenue reported for the quarter ended September 2019 is Rs. 4352.7 Crores as against the revenue of Rs. 4994.2 Crores reported for the quarter ended September 2018.

EBITDA for the quarter ended September 2019 increased to 8.8% as against 8.6% reported in Q2 of 2018-19 and 8.0% reported in Q1 of 2019-20.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the quarter is Rs. 310.3 crores as against Rs. 306.2 Crores reported in quarter ended September 2018. PBT of current quarter includes an exceptional gain of Rs. 76.0 crores towards reversal of NCCD provision for Himachal plant pertaining to earlier years. This is pursuant to a favourable order from CESTAT.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for quarter ended September 2019 is Rs. 255.0 Crores as against Rs. 211.3 Crores reported for the quarter ended September 2018.

Half-year results

The total two-wheeler sales of the Company for the half-year ended September 2019 is 17.26 Lakh units as against 19.41 Lakh units recorded in the half-year ended September 2018.

The total three-wheeler sales for the half-year ended September 2019 is 0.83 Lakh units as against 0.75 Lakh units registered in the half-year ended September 2018.

The total export of two and three wheelers for the half-year ended September 2019 is 4.2 Lakh units as against 3.9 Lakh units in the half-year ended September 2018, registered a growth of 8%.

Total revenue in the half year ended September 2019 is Rs. 8822.6 Crores against Rs. 9165.2 Crores in the half-year ended September 2018.

PBT for the half year ended September 2019 is Rs. 518.9 Crores as against Rs. 518.6 Crores. PBT for the half year ended September 2019 includes an exceptional gain of Rs. 76.0 crores towards reversal of NCCD provision for Himachal plant pertaining to earlier years.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for the half year ended September 2019 is Rs. 397.3 Crores as against Rs. 357.9 Crores reported for the half year ended September 2018.

