Two Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association is in High Spirits as Policymakers Decision will put an end to Circulation of NON-ISI Helmets

As per the recent notification issued by the Road Transport and Highway Ministry, manufacture, storage and sale of non Indian standard (NON-ISI) Helmets for two wheelers will lead to arrest without warrant. While for first offence the penalty would amount to two years jail or fine of at least Rs. 2 lakh, subsequent offences would attract higher fine. This will be applicable from next 60 days.

ISI Certified Helmet

Commenting on this development, Mr. Rajeev Kapur, President, Two Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association and MD of Asia’s largest Helmet manufacturer, Steelbird said, “This move is highly appreciated by the government and this decision would act as a master stroke and help in doing away with sale, manufacture, storage and use of NON-ISI marked helmets.”

Selling NON-ISI marked helmets is equivalent to selling fake medicine. And just as fake medicines are harmful and poisonous so are fake helmets. This decision by the policy makers has a larger and deeper implication. Even the leading international brands who were exporting helmets to India as per European and US standard will now have to adhere to ISI standards. They will not be able to sell otherwise.

Also this notification will be applicable from 60 days from now which means all manufacturers not adhering to ISI standard should stop manufacturing at once. And the dealers should quickly liquidate their stocks.

Those who already have bought should not use the fake product as it is dangerous and can lead to fatal injuries. As per the Motor Vehicle Act, each and every two wheeler rider must use ISI marked helmet only and this notice will further act as reinforcement.

Furthermore, as there will be no sale and manufacture of NON-ISI helmets no one will have access to sub standard products. Hence injuries due to road accidents will decrease. This will also save a lot of money for the government as they were spending a lot on the police, medical expenditures, hospitals, Insurance etc.

Now I am glad that consumers will be buying genuine products. The new two-wheeler helmets under the mandatory certification regime will be lighter and airier for the comfort of bike riders. Once again as a part of this industry I would really like to thank the government for such an applaudable move.

"As per the data, all over in India more than 1.50 Lacs people have died in road accident. After this step of govt, millions of lives can be saved in coming years." added Mr. Kapur.