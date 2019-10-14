UAE-based Gemini Group’s Chairman, Sudhakar Rao donates INR One crore to NIT Warangal – his alma mater

by businesswireindia.com

UAE-based Gemini Group’s Founder Chairman Sudhakar Rao, today announced a contribution of INR One crore to help set up a state of the art innovation and incubation center at his alma mater, NIT Warangal. The cheque was handed over on behalf of Mr. Rao by his mother, Ganga Raghavendra Rao and sister, Sujatha Srinivasan Rao in presence of eminent dignitary Prof KK Agarwal, Chairman, National Board of Accreditation to Prof. NV Ramana Rao, Director, NIT Warangal on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee Celebrations.

(Left to right) Sujatha Rao, PV Ramana Rao, Ganga Rao, Prof KK Agarwal, President Arvind Jauhaur, Shagun Khosla, PK Swain (Photo: AETOSWire)

Mr. Rao is an alumnus of the institute and pursued his degree in electrical engineering in the batch of 1977-82. He went on to set up Gemini Group, one of the largest business conglomerates in the Middle East, having presence in real estate, energy trading and wealth management sectors. An entrepreneur with a conscience, Mr. Rao continues to support large programs on education and social welfare in both India and the Middle East nations.

Commenting on the contribution, Sudhakar Rao, Founder Chairman, Gemini Group, said, “I am fulfilling a long and cherished desire to repay the tremendous debt of gratitude to my alma mater. I take great pride in the fact that at NIT Warangal, I not only gained a prestigious degree, but also a supreme confidence to pursue my dreams.”

Mr. Rao’s contribution will be used to set up a state of the art innovation and incubation center at the institute. “I hope that this hall will empower the dreams of the next generation of students; seed the desire for entrepreneurship in their young minds and give them wings for what promises to be an exciting future,” added Mr. Rao.

About Gemini Group

Gemini Property Developers is into real estate development, one of the well-known business groups in Middle East and India with over 30 years of successful business experience, and has plans to develop state-of-the-art, yet affordable luxury properties adhering to highest standards of quality.

Legacy Finvest Pvt. Ltd is a boutique wealth management company, offering Wealth Advisory and family office services, with offices all over India.

