UBON Hits Another Cover Drive

Homegrown consumer electronics brand UBON , primarily dealing in headphones, speakers, power banks and other electronics accessories added another feather to it’s cap. The brand was recognised as the ‘ The Economic Times Most Promising Brand ' of the year 2019 in an event held in Dubai on 15th October 2019. The award was conferred upon UBON on the basis of various parameters considered by The Economic Times. This eminent award honors brands with robust growth, brand excellence, high customer satisfaction and a commitment to innovation in the consumer electronics sector.

UBON Dubai

This platform features brands, which have stood firm & made their mark despite the winds of the competitive environment. UBON is creating it’s own legacy in the consumer electronics space in India. The awarded brands were assembled together in a brand book.

The story of UBON is the perfect example of successful family owned business, the company was started by Mr. Om Prakash Arora in 1999. Thereafter, in 2004, both Mandeep Arora & Lalit Arora took over the reins as they realized that there was lack of an Indian brand that could manufacture premium yet value for money accessories. All these aspects combined in the favor of UBON while evaluation among the contenders. Moreover, UBON’s innovative products played a vital role during evaluation. It has become the first Indian company to launch, India’s first Solar Power Bank, India’s first Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 5 in 1 selfie speaker & wireless power banks. Apart from these, UBON’s successful collaborations with Tiger Shroff as the brand ambassador & various tie ups with musical industry stars like, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Milind Gaba, too gave an edge to the brand over it’s competitors. This helped the brand to gain popularity among the youth not only in Tier 1 cities but in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities as well. The award was the attestation of the ascendancy of UBON as a brand in the consumer electronics space in India.

The key brand aspects against which the brands were judged included the degree of innovation, brand engagement, consumer satisfaction, uniqueness, heritage and trustworthiness.

Enthralled with the recognition, Mr. Mandeep Arora, MD & Co-founder, UBON said, “The award establishes the trust & faith that our customers have bestowed on us since our launch in 2004, as a business and as a brand. This is the moment of honour & pride that justifies our dedication & hardwork. This recognition arrives at a time when we are rejoicing our 15 years of innovation and dedication to the Indian consumers in meeting their needs for premium yet value for money mobile phone accessories. Our legacy and heritage of manufacturing value for money innovative products has given us a cutting edge in the industry. We aim to target 40% share of the mobile phone accessories industry, which is poised to become at USD 104 billion industry by 2022.”

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-founder, UBON said, “We would work harder to raise the benchmark higher for us & for the industry. In my opinion, Indian market is so huge that we are yet to tap even 1% of the market. There is a lot to be done & we strive to do that. We are presently expanding our Indian consumer base and enhancing our consumer experience. We want to leave the mark of UBON on the world map, and we shall work day & night to achieve that.”

About UBON

Incorporated in the year 1999, UBON headquartered in Delhi is India’s leading Gadget Accessory & Consumer Electronics brand that addresses the need of ‘Connected Consumers’ and ‘People on-the-go’. With the proper R&D and right use of technology our brand offers products such as Bluetooth Speakers & Headphones, Chargers, Cables, Car Accessories, Care Products, Surge Protectors & more than 125 accessories. However, the brand name UBON was officially registered in the year 2004 with the aim of increment in the reach of the Branded quality gadgets and mobile accessories to consumers of every sector, vertical and society.

For more information, please visit: ubon.in.