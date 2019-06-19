UC Browser Generates Over 300 Million Content Consumption During the India – Pakistan ICC World Cup Match

Users enjoy live match audio updates in multiple languages without unlocking their devices

Live commentary in 8 Indian dialects, accompanied by amazing GIFs, MEMEs and Short Videos

Kevin Pietersen and Michael Clarke take the tapping-the-ball challenge, previous UC Miss Cricket winners also participate

In a clear success of its strategy for digitizing sports, UC Browser – world’s No.1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, celebrates the on-going ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, along with cricket content consumers and sports enthusiasts. The recently-commenced highly-tracked India Pakistan match saw over 300 million content consumption on the UC Browser platform. Exclusive cricket-related short videos, GIFs and memes amongst others were a key source of extensive engagement for sports enthusiasts during the high-stakes game. Cricket lovers are enjoying their favorite sport at the one-stop UC Cricket information hub.

Irfan Pathan Cheering for India on the UC Browser platform Cricketers take the Tapping-the-ball Challenge

UC Browser has captivated content consumers with its wide-ranging cricket coverage, comprising of multiple in-app activities on the UC Cricket platform. With live commentary in multiple dialects, UC Browser has become the most preferred destination for sports content in recent times. UC is the only platform that has a partnership with officially-licensed audio platform Sports Flashes, and is the only platform that enables users to listen to live broadcast (including live ball-to-ball match commentary) with a locked screen. Users can also enjoy live match audio updates in English, Hindi and other two regional languages without unlocking their devices.

Former cricket legends, Kevin Pietersen and Michael Clarke participated in UC Tapping the Ball Challenge and added a funelement, causing a major buzz on social media. Previous UC Miss Cricket winner, Sana Sultan Khan, who was featured on a billboard at New York Times Square, also took-up the challenge along with Angel Rai, who was one of the Miss Cricket runner-ups.

#UCTapEverything Challenge ft. Kevin Pietersen | Irfan Pathan | Michael Clarke

To ensure that users can follow the game religiously, UC Cricket provides a reminder feature that sends users a notification before every match. Furthermore, while enjoying the matches, cricket fanatics are also able to exchange their thoughts and opinions with each other via the Comments Section. They can customize their IDs, and use emoticons to better interact with other cricket fans.

