UC Browser Signs Strategic Partnership with Housefull 4 for Promotions

UC Browser, world’s No.1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, signed a strategic partnership with the recently-released Indian reincarnation comedy movie Housefull 4 for promotions. The partnership aims to enhance UC’s content portfolio and offer its vast user base with trending and entertaining digital content. To offer its user entertaining content during the festival of lights, UC Browser, along with VMate – one of the most trending short video app, jointly introduced a series of engaging and customized in-app games around Housefull 4 and the Diwali Festival for Indian audiences.

UC Browser – Housefull 4

By participating in a fun quiz on "Which Housefull 4 character will you be reborn as" and posting movie-related video on VMate, UC users stand a chance to win OnePlus smartphones, cash, and much more from VMate. Popular VMate Vloggers such as Munna Adk, Anki21Actress and Charu have also entertained their users with duet around popular scenes from Housefull 4 trailer.

Housefull 4, starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh and others released on October 25 and is jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala. It is a comedy film based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019. UC invited 6 actors and actresses of Housefull 4 to shoot a variety of exclusive videos, including star talks about "who do you want to be born again", and playing the fun "who am I" game. UC users can catch these interesting videos in-app and on UC’s social media platforms.

Commenting on UC, Housefull 4 team said, “UC is a trustworthy partner with great potential in movie promotion. They can create fun short videos around movies, and there is a variety of interesting content, such as fun quizzes and interactive games, for movie fans to enjoy even before they can watch the movie in the theatres. All of these have helped our movies reach a large number of fans online ahead of the screening and contribute to the success of box-office. We are looking forward to the next collaboration to explore new ways of movie promos.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UC Web Global Business said, “We are delighted to announce a strategic deal with Housefull 4 team. The deal will allow us to offer our vast user base with entertaining and engaging content around Housefull 4, one of the most popular Diwali launches. Since Diwali is one of the most important festivals for our users, every year we aim to offer the most trending content on our platform, in the best possible way. UC Browser has been working hard to create a content ecosystem which provides users with a variety of instant and high-quality content. The partnership with them is a step in this direction with an aim to produce better content and contribute to the success of many films in the near future.”

As always, users also have a chance to participate in multiple in-app activities, including various vote cards and comment cards. All this in addition to a vast array of other short-form content around the movie – including trailers, teasers and status that will be available on UC Browser.

In the last few quarters, UC Browser has joined hands with some of the most sought-after production houses in the country, with the likes of lending movie and promotion rights to UC. The browser has offered exclusive content like Live Chats with the Stars, Bloopers, Trailers, Movie Snippets, Short Videos, status and more for many popular and successful movies in the recent past, enabling multiple movies to get extensive exposure and a longer shelf life.



About UC

UC, a business within Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, is a leading provider of mobile internet software and services. The international product portfolio of UC includes content distribution platform UC Browser, UC Browser Turbo, UC Browser Mini, and UC Ads for mobile marketing. UC Browser is the No. 1 third-party mobile browser in the world, as per StatCounter. It has reached 430 million Monthly Active Users globally.

Additional information about UC and its products, can be found at www.ucweb.com