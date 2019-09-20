UC Partners with Fox Star Studios and Likee to Promote Romantic Movie ‘The Zoya Factor’

UC Browser, world’s No.1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, has once again tied up with production house Fox Star Studios – this time to promote romantic drama ‘The Zoya Factor’. The film, starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in lead roles, is slated to release on 20 September. This is UCWeb’s second outing with Fox Star Studios, after the massive success of the campaign around Mission Mangal. UCWeb has also joined hands with Likee, a popular video creation and sharing platform for the first time.

UC Browser – Spot the Difference

Based on Anuja Chauhan's novel, The Zoya Factor is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent and her relationship with the captain of the Indian cricket team, Nikhil Khoda. UC Browser has introduced a new game around the movie, where UC users have to find the difference between two similar posters of the movie, based on the concept of "Spot the Difference". Users stand a chance to win virtual gifts from Likee. Likee is also running an in-app activity to promote the movie by encouraging its users to upload videos of their duet with Zoya to bring luck. This activity has attracted some popular Likee creators with lakhs of followers to create fun videos of their duet with lucky charm Zoya. UC Browser also launched multiple in-app activities to promote The Zoya Factor, including various vote cards and comment cards. Moreover, there is a vast array of short-form content including trailers, bloopers, Gifs and Memes around the movie, for UC Browser’s vast user base.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UC Web Global Business said, “We are delighted to partner again with Fox Star Studios. Entertainment is one of the largest categories in mobile content consumption for Indian users on UC’s news feed platform and our endeavour has been to tie up with multiple production houses to feed our users’ diverse appetite for entertainment content. UC not only provides users with exclusive trailers and tidbits, but also produces short-form content related to movies and TV shows, including short videos, memes, GIFs and more.”

Over the last few quarters, UC has provided marketers with innovative solutions for movie marketing campaigns. By producing customized in-app movie-related games, UC Browser attracts its 130 million users (MAUs) to engage in simple yet fun games to increase their engagement with a movie, ahead of its release. By providing users with exclusive and rich trailers and tidbits, UC has been enabling multiple movies to get extensive exposure. UC has built successful partnerships with over 20 production houses in the country for video licenses of movies, with an aim to provide Indian users with diverse, localised and trendy content across multiple categories. Moreover, considering India’s linguistic diversity, UC not only promotes Bollywood films, but also covers the regional movie market.

UC has partnered with some of the most coveted names in the industry, with the likes of Fox Star Studios and more lending movie and promotion rights to UC. UC Browser has been making efforts to provide specialized curated content across multiple categories for its 130 million monthly active users. The browser has offered exclusive content like Live Chats with the Stars with the likes of Yami Gautam, short Videos, Memes, GIFs and more for popular and successful movies in the recent past.

