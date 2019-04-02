uLab Systems Opens Office in Shanghai, China to Support Global Expansion

by businesswireindia.com

uLab Systems, creator of the pioneering aligner planning software, has opened an office in Shanghai, China. The new office will expedite product development, support partnerships in Asia, and facilitate the global expansion of uLab in Asian countries.

uLab Systems is headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, CA which is known as the birthplace of many ground-breaking technologies. As the second location, uLab chose an industrial park in Shanghai, China for the strong infrastructure and availability of first-class talent.

Charlie Wen, President of uLab Systems, stated, “We are excited about our latest expansion to China. This office will help us better support our new partners in the Asian market. In addition, the new facility will allow us to expand our software team at a more central location in China to assist with accelerating product development.”

Currently, uLab has a very intuitive aligner planning software that helps orthodontists create an end to end aligner treatment plan in as little as 10 minutes. The new talent hired will allow uLab to continue giving control back to the orthodontists when it comes to aligner treatment planning.

uLab is actively preparing to expand their launch by offering new licenses to orthodontists at the American Association of Orthodontists’ annual meeting in May. If you would like to learn more about uLab Systems, or are interested in partnering with uLab outside of North America, please visit our website www.ulabsystems.com or contact us via the information below.

About uLab Systems

uLab is led by entrepreneurs and technologists committed to serving the orthodontic community and their patients by giving control back to orthodontists. uLab Systems is located in Redwood City, CA and was founded in 2015 by Charlie Wen and Amir Abolfathi.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005168/en/

Source: Businesswire