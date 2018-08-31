Union Home Minister to Inaugurate The First PHD Chamber Defence Expo

Union Home Minister, Mr. Rajnath Singh will be inaugurating a 3-days unique expo for defence and homeland security, in which pertinent issues relating to homeland security and defence modernization with exclusive partnership from MSME segment would be discussed and deliberated upon in great length with micro and macro detailings.

In addition Ministers of State for Defence, Development of North Eastern Region, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre, Dr. Jitendra Singh and Mr. Giriraj Singh respectively will also be gracing the occasion on 7th of September, presiding over different sessions in the event.

The 3-days expo commencing from 6th of September is going to be a unique exposition as it is being organized for the first time under aegis of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry with collective partnership from Ministries of Defence, Home Affairs and MSMEs. In this, it is being attempted that leading policy makers and luminaries from diverse defence segments would be take part with special focus on MSMEs in defence production and procurement.

President, PHD Chamber, Mr. Anil Khaitan in a statement issued here today said that the endeavour of the Chamber would be to bring in diverse MSME organizations and the defence establishments at one platform during the 3-days event to enable mutually beneficial engagement to make it not only an event of unique nature but also conclusive too.

Chairman, Defence Committee, PHD Chamber, Mr. Rajiv Bhatnagar pointed out that PHD chambers in Partnership with Ministries of Defence, Home Affairs and MSMEs would initiate a number of innovative ways to organise first Homeland Security & Defence Expo and bring in more than 200 Indian and multinational companies at one platform to enable engagement with the country’s premier defence establishments. The expo cuts across various industries vis-à-vis surveillance, cyber security, bullet proof jackets, robots and more. Drones and hi-tech equipment including live hood items, R&D and NSG and police modernisation.

The Expo is a timely opportunity for the MSME to interact with national defence and security agencies, feels the PHD Chamber.

"The Indian SME sector is second largest in the world. It employs more than 69 million people and drives up to 45% of industrial output and 40% of exports. This is definitely a focus sector for us. Through this expo we have been successfully able to address multiple issues,"