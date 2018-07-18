  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
18 Jul 2018, Edition - 1100, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Boys rescued from Thailand cave discharged from the hospital
  • Cong wants ‘no trust’ motion deferred, doesn’t want debate on Friday
  • Kerala Government backs women’s entry in Sabarimala temple
  • Sealing, demolition of unauthorized constructions in Delhi will not stop: Supreme Court
  • JUST IN: Lok Sabha speaker accepts Congress’ no-confidence motion against BJP govt
  • TDP MPs raise ‘ we want justice’ slogans in the house
  • Another person has been arrested by Kerala Police in connection SFI activist Abhimanyu murder case
  • U.P: Under construction building in Greater Noida’s Shahberi village collapses, 3 dead.
  • Tharoor made the statement while addressing a party event in Thiruvananthapuram
Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M, Victrex and Dexmet Materials

by businesswireindia.com

July 18, 2018

Business Wire India

Universal Laser Systems (ULS) announces the addition of 3M™, Victrex® and Dexmet materials to its materials database, the most extensive repository of laser material processing parameters for materials in the range of 10 watts to 500 watts.

 

The 3M, Victrex and Dexmet materials new to the ULS materials database were specifically added for laser processing with the ULTRA and XLS platforms, suited for high accuracy and precision laser cutting, laser ablation and laser surface modification.

 

The materials include:

 
  • 3M™ Extreme Sealing Tape 4412N
  • 3M™ Thermally Conductive Silicone Interface Pad 5516
  • Victrex® APTIV® PEEK Film
  • Dexmet PolyGrid® 8PTFE10-125ST Expanded PTFE
  • Dexmet MicroGrid® AL 25 Expanded Aluminum

Laser processing notes, describing the results of the laser-material interaction for these materials, are also available in the Materials Library on the ULS website to help potential customers explore the advantages of deploying laser technology within their manufacturing, research and development, and prototyping activities.

 

About Universal Laser Systems, Inc.

 

Universal Laser Systems, Inc. (ULS) is a global manufacturer of laser material processing solutions, committed to innovation and advancing the application of modern CO2 and fiber laser technology. From the development of laser sources, productivity enhancement technologies, advanced software and beam delivery systems, to an extensive investment in the research of laser material processing science and applications, ULS provides its customers the most innovative, cost-effective, flexible and scalable laser material processing solutions for today and future needs. For more information, visit www.ulsinc.com.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

TCP's LGBT Pride

