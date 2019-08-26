  • Download mobile app
26 Aug 2019, Edition - 1504, Monday
University of London conferred an award for IMS Noida

by businesswireindia.com

August 26, 2019

Business Wire India
The University of London conferred an award for INNOVATION IN CURRICULUM for Institute of Management (IMS) Noida. Dr. Kulneet Suri Senior Director-of IMS was invited as a panelist and spokesperson where her speech on National Education Policy was webcasted in the Senate House in London. On the same occasion, IMS Noida has been conferred an award by the University of London.

The aim of the event was to talk about national education policies and why we need to change it time to time for the betterment of our students.

Addressing the gathering via web telecast Dr. Kulneet Suri said that, “Life is a race if you want to win keep update yourself in all aspects. Innovation is mandatory in all fields because when times fly things will not remain the same so as our system, policies & curriculum, etc. It is very important for us to update our curriculum as per the need of time. The modern education system is purely practical based we need to involve more practical things rather than just theory.
