URBN Launches Premium Quality Products at Affordable Prices Along With Its Partner-Evangelist – Mahendra Singh Dhoni

URBN, a new-age premium brand in the audio and electronics industry, has launched its first ever range of trendy portable speakers, earphones, and headphones that promise an immersive music experience to audiophiles. With premium quality offering at affordable prices, consumers now will experience the true quality of music with that extra punch. The new range of products from URBN will be available to consumers on Flipkart.Recently, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had come on board as partner-evangelist for the brand. As URBN looks to build on its presence in the Indian market to enter new segments and build market share, MS Dhoni will be an integral part of the journey.URBN’s range of products are engineered to travel with durable designs and impressive battery life. Each includes proprietary technology to help produce world-class performance for its size. The line-up even includes headphones and earphones that combine superior sound with ease of use that ensure a great experience for the customers.“Music drives me to do more on and off the field and there is no better fit than URBN’s range of audio products. The range is young and trendy, just like the team behind it. I am excited to be part of their journey and I am sure consumers will also be as enthusiastic about the products as we are,”An audiophile himself, Mahi understands the cutting-edge technology involved in the designing of these audio products, which cemented his decision to extend his support to URBN’s vision.Speaking about the new range,said, “URBN has been specially designed to deliver an immersive music experience to the millennials. Like URBN, Dhoni epitomizes Gen Y audience – confident, cool and savvy; and therefore, we think he is the best fit for our brand. We now have a confluence of best-in-class products and a perfectly apt persona. With this new range, we are excited to bring in an elegant shift that offers audiophiles a combination of innovative, carefully designed, high-quality products that look cool too.”URBN has kicked-off its new range of premium products in the personal audio category, available on Flipkart and in retail stores as well. This new range caters to purist music lovers, the millennials and the company assures to delight them with high-quality audio experience at a great value.Source: Businesswire