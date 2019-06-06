US Cranberries Ice Cream Carnival Being Held in NCR in June

Summer is at its peak, and what is better than ice cream to beat the heat! US Cranberries is hosting a yummilicious ice cream carnival till June 1-30, 2019 at popular hangouts in NCR including Cyber Hub, One Horizon, Logix Mall Noida, Mall of India Noida, Select City Walk Saket, Worldmark Aerocity, Moments Mall Kirti Nagar, Pacific Mall Subhash Nagar, Connaught place, Model Town, Amar Colony, Hauz Khas, Punjabi Bagh, Vijay Nagar, Defence Colony Flyover Market, and Jail Road.

Cranberry Delight

Launched in partnership with eMoi, Giani’s and Kulfiano, the carnival will treat ice cream lovers with many new Cranberry ice cream variants.

Cranberry Sorbet

“Cranberry is emerging as one of the popular ice cream flavours in the world, and with this festival, we are bringing new variants for all ice cream lovers in India. I have no doubt that once they taste it, Cranberry will become their new favourite.”, said, Michelle Hogan, Executive Director of the Cranberry Marketing Committee.

About The Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC)

The Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC) is focused on promoting the use and consumption of cranberries worldwide. The CMC was established as a Federal Marketing Order in 1962 to ensure a stable, orderly supply of good quality product. The Marketing Order has been amended several times since its inception to further the CMC's ability to expand market development projects in domestic and international markets. Currently, CMC conducts generic promotion activities in the United States, China, and India.

For more industry information and health research, please visit www.uscranberries.com, www.uscranberries.in, and www.cranberryinstitute.org.