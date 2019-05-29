US Cranberries Partners with Sonia Narang Nutritionist and Dietician

US Cranberries today announced their collaboration with Sonia Narang, a popular nutritionist and dietician in India. In her new role, she will work towards promoting the health benefits of US Cranberries in the country.

“We are delighted to have Sonia Narang on board, who will be supporting the cause of promoting health benefits of Cranberries in India,” said Michelle, Cranberry Marketing Committee.

Cranberries are rapidly gaining popularity in India as a super fruit and are increasingly becoming a part of Indian households. In addition to their great taste, Cranberries are a top nutrient source for the growing number of Indian consumers looking to consume healthy foods. Cranberries are an outstanding product for well-being as they are ultra-rich in their antioxidant capacities.

Sonia Narang, Nutritionist and Dietician

On this engagement, Sonia Narang said, "Cranberries have been my favourite since I have started practicing nutrition, and I recommend it to all my clients as well. This Superfood deserves greater recognition and inclusion in everyday diets, to ensure that everyone benefits from its taste and health benefits."

"I am privileged to become a part of US Cranberry in India and hope to spread the message of tasty health with Cranberries across the country," she added.

Sonia is a popular Nutritionist and Dietician, & a Post Graduate in Food Science and Nutrition from Lady Irwin College, Delhi. She has completed a hospital based internship with All India Institute of Medical Sciences along with a certificate course from Reebok University.

About The Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC)

The Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC) is focused on promoting the use and consumption of cranberries worldwide. The CMC was established as a Federal Marketing Order in 1962 to ensure a stable, orderly supply of good quality product. The Marketing Order has been amended several times since its inception to further the CMC's ability to expand market development projects in domestic and international markets. Currently, CMC conducts generic promotion activities in the United States, China, and India.

For more industry information and health research, please visit www.uscranberries.com, www.uscranberries.in, and www.cranberryinstitute.org.