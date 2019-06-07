US FDA and EMA Accept Applications for Ozanimod for the Treatment of Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis

by businesswireindia.com

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the New Drug Application for ozanimod for the treatment of people with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in the United States. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) also accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Application for ozanimod for the treatment of adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) in the European Union. Ozanimod is an oral, sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator that binds with high affinity selectively to S1P subtypes 1 (S1P 1 ) and 5 (S1P 5 ). Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, the FDA has set its action date as March 25, 2020. A regulatory decision from the EMA is expected in the first half of 2020.

Both applications are based primarily on ozanimod data from the SUNBEAM™ and RADIANCE™ Part B phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled trials.

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency acceptances of our applications represent a crucial step forward in our efforts to bring ozanimod to people with multiple sclerosis,” said Jay Backstrom, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Celgene. “We believe that ozanimod has the potential to be an important option early in the treatment of relapsing forms of MS and a best-in-class S1P receptor modulator.”

Ozanimod is an investigational compound that is not approved for any use in any country.

About SUNBEAM™

SUNBEAM is a pivotal, phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of two doses of oral ozanimod (0.92 mg and 0.46 mg, equivalent to 1 mg and 0.5 mg ozanimod HCI respectively) against weekly intramuscular interferon beta-1a (Avonex®) for at least a 12-month treatment period. The study included 1,346 people living with RMS across 152 sites in 20 countries.

The primary endpoint of the trial was annualized relapse rates (ARR) during the treatment period. The secondary MRI endpoints included the number of new or enlarging hyperintense T2-weighted brain MRI lesions over 12 months, number of gadolinium-enhanced brain MRI lesions at month 12 and percent change from baseline in whole brain volume at month 12. Cortical grey and thalamic volume changes were also prospectively assessed versus active comparator.

An analysis of the time to onset of 3-month confirmed disability progression was pre-specified using pooled data from both the SUNBEAM and RADIANCE Part B phase 3 trials.

About RADIANCE™

RADIANCE Part B is a pivotal, phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of two doses of oral ozanimod (0.92 mg and 0.46 mg, equivalent to 1 mg and 0.5 mg ozanimod HCI respectively) against weekly intramuscular interferon beta-1a (Avonex®) over a 24-month treatment period. The study included 1,320 people living with RMS across 150 sites in 21 countries.

The primary endpoint of the trial was ARR over 24 months. The secondary MRI endpoints included the number of new or enlarging hyperintense T2-weighted brain MRI lesions over 24 months, number of gadolinium-enhanced brain MRI lesions at month 24 and percent change from baseline in whole brain volume at month 24. Cortical grey and thalamic volume changes were also prospectively assessed versus active comparator.

An analysis of the time to onset of 3-month confirmed disability progression was pre-specified using pooled data from both the SUNBEAM and RADIANCE Part B phase 3 trials.

About Ozanimod

Ozanimod is an oral, sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator that binds with high affinity selectively to S1P subtypes 1 (S1P 1 ) and 5 (S1P 5 ). Ozanimod causes lymphocyte retention in lymphoid tissues. The mechanism by which ozanimod exerts therapeutic effects in multiple sclerosis is unknown, but may involve the reduction of lymphocyte migration into the central nervous system.

Ozanimod is in development for immune-inflammatory indications including RMS, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin sheath that covers the nerves. The myelin damage disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body. Ultimately, the nerves themselves may deteriorate — a process that's currently irreversible. Signs and symptoms vary widely, depending on the amount of damage and the nerves affected. Some people living with MS may lose the ability to walk independently, while others experience long periods of remission during which they develop no new symptoms. MS affects approximately 400,000 people in the U.S. and approximately 2.5 million people worldwide.

RMS is characterized by clearly defined attacks of worsening neurologic function. These attacks — often called relapses, flare-ups or exacerbations — are followed by partial or complete recovery periods (remissions), during which symptoms improve partially or completely with no apparent progression of disease. RMS is the most common disease course at the time of diagnosis. Approximately 85 percent of patients are initially diagnosed with RMS, compared with 10-15 percent with progressive forms of the disease.

