USB-IF Announces USB Fast Charger Certification for Samsung Galaxy S20 Series

USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the support organization for the advancement and adoption of USB technology, today announced the Samsung Galaxy S20 series has achieved Certified USB Fast Charger status. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series supports the Programmable Power Supply (PPS) feature of the USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.0 specification, representing a “USB-IF certification first” and a significant milestone for the smartphone industry.

The USB-IF expanded its Certified USB Charger Compliance and Logo Program in 2018 to include Certified USB Fast Chargers. The Certified USB Charger Initiative aims to increase the reusability and sharing of chargers across all compliant USB Type-C® devices, reduce electronic waste in landfills and provide a reliable and easy to use charging solution for consumers. Certified USB Fast Chargers support the PPS feature of the USB PD 3.0 specification – which allows the smartphone to better manage the thermals while charging, enabling a faster charging experience for consumers. Certified USB Fast Chargers are backwards compatible with devices that support USB Type-C and USB PD.

“Galaxy S20 series has been certified to be compliant to the USB standards which means Galaxy S20 has met the highest standards in the industry,” said Kisun Lee, VP of Power Solution at Samsung. “We believe that a convenient user experience is the most important value and using a robust and inherently safe USB PD standard ensures interoperability and an optimized charging experience.”

“The Samsung Galaxy S20 series certification announcement is yet another testament to the wide-ranging benefits that the USB-IF Certified USB Charging Initiative provides to the mobile industry, which includes reliable USB Fast Charging capabilities,” said Jeff Ravencraft, USB-IF President and COO. “USB-IF compliance means that products were certified to be compliant to the appropriate USB specifications and have been tested for interoperability with other USB products.”

