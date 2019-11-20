  • Download mobile app
21 Nov 2019, Edition - 1591, Thursday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa accepts PM Modi’s invite to visit India
  • Amid Maharashtra logjam, Pawar-PM to meet in Parliament
  • Islamic extremists backing Kerala Maoists: CPM leader
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Use Code ADDA52POOL and Avail Cool Offers at Adda52 Rummy

by businesswireindia.com

November 20, 2019

Business Wire India

Adda52 Rummy owned by Gaussian Networks Pvt Ltd has partnered with FC GOA for second consecutive year as Title sponsor for sixth edition of ISL 2019 held at Goa.

Keeping customer satisfaction as the primary objective, Adda52 Rummy has been offering exciting benefits to its users as proud official sponsor of ISL 2019, Goa.

Adda52 Rummy is offering amazing benefits to user’s pertaining to Indian Super League 2019 in Goa with bountiful prizes like free ticket to ISL 2019 matches, free flight ticket, ISL merchandise and many more.

In various ways to win a free ticket to watch FCGOA match live, another offer has been launched for pool rummy game lovers.

Adda52 Rummy says keep it cool: Play pool games and win a free ticket to ISL 2019, Goa

Pool game is the most played rummy card game variant, Users love the pool 101 and 201 formats at Adda52 Rummy. In reward for those pool rummy players, Adda52 Rummy has come up with interesting offer which gives you a free ticket to Goa and support your favourite FCGOA team.

It is simple,
  1. Login to Adda52 Rummy
  2. Use code: ADDA52POOL to make prescribed deposit
  3. Play pool 101 rummy games consisting of 4 players
  4. Earn points based on Table Buy-ins X Games played
  5. Top 4 players daily Win a free ticket to watch ISL 2019 Live in Goa.
 
Play 101 pool rummy games every day and you can be the lucky player to win ticket daily.

For every pool 101 game a user plays, points will be assigned. The points assigned will be based on games played by the user and table buyins made. Every day, the top 4 players will win a free ticket to watch the Indian Super League 2019 in the beautiful Goa.

Terms and Conditions are as below
  1. Users who makes specified deposit will be eligible to participate in this promotion.
  2. This offer is valid only on making a minimum deposit of Rs.50 & above
  3. The minimum deposit must be made every day using code: ADDA52POOL
  4. Users who earn points by playing pool 101(4-players) game will be qualified every day
  5. The promotion duration starts from 12.00 AM every day and end at 11:59 PM
  6. Pool 101 game points will be calculated based on Games played and Table buy-in made by particular user on that table
Pool 101 points = (Table Entry Fee x Games Played)/10
  1. For example, if a user played 5 games on Rs.100 table, then his points will be 50. A player can also earn the same number of points by playing 1 game on Rs.500 table
  2. The maximum points generated by player every day within the specified time decides the ranking of player
  3. Any player must play at least 25 games to qualify for this promotion
  4.  Required minimum points to qualify for ISL ticket is 250
  5.  Users must stick to fair gameplay and qualify for the promotion
  6.  The usual terms and conditions of adda52 rummy will be applicable
  7.  The decision of management will be final in Case of any dispute, all players should abide by the rules
  8. For any more queries please contact at [email protected]
2 out of 9 matches of team FCGOA is over. You still have 7 more matches to grab the free ticket to watch live match free in Goa.

The free ticket offer is available only on matches played in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

Below are the matches for which you can aim to win a free ticket to watch live match in Goa:
 
DATE DAY HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM VENUE
26th Nov-2019 Tuesday FC Goa Jamshedpur FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
14th Dec-2019 Saturday FC Goa ATK Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
22nd Dec-2019 Sunday FC Goa Odisha FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
8th Jan-2020 Wednesday FC Goa North East United FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
25th Jan-2020 Saturday FC Goa Kerala Blasters FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
5th Feb-2020 Wednesday FC Goa Hyderabad FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
13th Feb-2020 Thursday FC Goa Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
 
Play 101 pool rummy game at adda52 rummy using code: ADDA52POOL to make prescribed deposit. Earn points and be one among the top 4 players who will win the free ticket every day. Support team FCGOA and watch the match live in Goa at the Indian Super League 2019. Be ready for the thrilling football matches. Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿