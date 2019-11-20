Use Code ADDA52POOL and Avail Cool Offers at Adda52 Rummy

Business Wire India Adda52 Rummy
owned by Gaussian Networks Pvt Ltd has partnered with FC GOA for second consecutive year as Title sponsor for sixth edition of ISL 2019 held at Goa.
Keeping customer satisfaction as the primary objective, Adda52 Rummy has been offering exciting benefits to its users as proud official sponsor of ISL 2019, Goa.
Adda52 Rummy is offering amazing benefits to user’s pertaining to Indian Super League 2019 in Goa with bountiful prizes like free ticket to ISL 2019 matches, free flight ticket, ISL merchandise and many more.
In various ways to win a free ticket to watch FCGOA match live, another offer has been launched for pool rummy game lovers.
Adda52 Rummy says keep it cool: Play pool games and win a free ticket to ISL 2019, Goa
Pool game is the most played rummy card game variant, Users love the pool 101 and 201 formats at Adda52 Rummy. In reward for those pool rummy players, Adda52 Rummy has come up with interesting offer which gives you a free ticket to Goa and support your favourite FCGOA team.
It is simple,
- Login to Adda52 Rummy
- Use code: ADDA52POOL to make prescribed deposit
- Play pool 101 rummy games consisting of 4 players
- Earn points based on Table Buy-ins X Games played
- Top 4 players daily Win a free ticket to watch ISL 2019 Live in Goa.
Play 101 pool rummy
games every day and you can be the lucky player to win ticket daily.
For every pool 101 game a user plays, points will be assigned. The points assigned will be based on games played by the user and table buyins made. Every day, the top 4 players will win a free ticket to watch the Indian Super League 2019 in the beautiful Goa.
Terms and Conditions are as below
- Users who makes specified deposit will be eligible to participate in this promotion.
- This offer is valid only on making a minimum deposit of Rs.50 & above
- The minimum deposit must be made every day using code: ADDA52POOL
- Users who earn points by playing pool 101(4-players) game will be qualified every day
- The promotion duration starts from 12.00 AM every day and end at 11:59 PM
- Pool 101 game points will be calculated based on Games played and Table buy-in made by particular user on that table
Pool 101 points = (Table Entry Fee x Games Played)/10
2 out of 9 matches of team FCGOA is over. You still have 7 more matches to grab the free ticket to watch live match free in Goa.
The free ticket offer is available only on matches played in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.
- For example, if a user played 5 games on Rs.100 table, then his points will be 50. A player can also earn the same number of points by playing 1 game on Rs.500 table
- The maximum points generated by player every day within the specified time decides the ranking of player
- Any player must play at least 25 games to qualify for this promotion
- Required minimum points to qualify for ISL ticket is 250
- Users must stick to fair gameplay and qualify for the promotion
- The usual terms and conditions of adda52 rummy will be applicable
- The decision of management will be final in Case of any dispute, all players should abide by the rules
- For any more queries please contact at [email protected]
Below are the matches for which you can aim to win a free ticket to watch live match in Goa:
Play 101 pool rummy game at adda52 rummy using code: ADDA52POOL to make prescribed deposit. Earn points and be one among the top 4 players who will win the free ticket every day.
|DATE
|DAY
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|VENUE
|26th Nov-2019
|Tuesday
|FC Goa
|Jamshedpur FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|14th Dec-2019
|Saturday
|FC Goa
|ATK
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|22nd Dec-2019
|Sunday
|FC Goa
|Odisha FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|8th Jan-2020
|Wednesday
|FC Goa
|North East United FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|25th Jan-2020
|Saturday
|FC Goa
|Kerala Blasters FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|5th Feb-2020
|Wednesday
|FC Goa
|Hyderabad FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|13th Feb-2020
|Thursday
|FC Goa
|Mumbai City FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
Support team FCGOA and watch the match live in Goa at the Indian Super League 2019. Be ready for the thrilling football matches.
Source: Businesswire