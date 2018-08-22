USISPF Announces New Board Additions

Business Wire India
The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF)
announced the addition of three new board members today.
New business leaders recently inducted into the Washington-based advocacy group’s board include Ernie Thrasher, Founder and CEO of ExCoal; Nandita Bakhshi, CEO of Bank of the West, and Dow Wilson, President and CEO of Varian Medical Systems.
With the addition of these three business leaders, USISPF continues its goal to strengthen business ties across the two nations at the highest level by attracting high caliber board members. USISPF’s board members are prominent business leaders and global influencers who possess an ability to impact international relations and corporate affairs worldwide.
Mr. Thrasher brings a wealth of experience to his position on the Board. He served as the President of the AMCI Export Corporation and EVP of Marketing for AMCI International from 1997 to 2003, where he was responsible for the international marketing and trading of coals produced by AMCI Group and has had over 34 years of experience in the coal mining industry. Mr. Thrasher said, "India has become a vital country for the U.S. in coal and LNG trade. I'm proud to join the USISPF Board and work to further strengthen the U.S.-India energy partnership.”
Nandita Bakhshi is President and CEO of Bank of the West and CEO of BancWest Corporation. She is Co-Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas USA Inc. Ms. Bakhshi joins the USISPF Board with a nearly 30-year long career in the banking industry. She previously was an Executive Vice President and Head of North American Direct Channels at TD Bank and served in leadership positions at Washington Mutual. Ms. Bakhshi has been recognized for helping to diversify Bank of the West and creating a culture of innovation. Of her appointment to the Board, Ms. Bakhshi said, “I’m pleased to join the US-India Strategic Partnership Board. As a native of India, I have seen the country grow and believe in its potential. I look forward to working with USISPF and its members to increase opportunities between the U.S. and India.”
Dow Wilson is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Varian. He joined the company in 2005 and had previously served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and President of Varian’s Oncology Systems business. Mr. Wilson previously worked at General Electric in a variety of senior leadership positions. Mr. Wilson said, “Varian has been working with USISPF on a number of issues, and I’m excited to join the Board of Directors. USISPF has brought together an impressive group of business leaders to help people globally and further strengthen this important partnership.”
While promoting trade is an important part of the organization’s work, it focuses on promoting job creation, inclusion, start-ups, innovation, and education. USISPF works to create the most powerful strategic relationship between U.S. and India and believes this goal can be achieved by business and government coming together to create meaningful opportunities that have the power to change the lives of citizens.
“These three leaders have already made a tremendous impact on U.S.-India relations,” said Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President of USISPF. “Their knowledgeable backgrounds and distinct interests bring even greater value to the strong Board of Directors that leads The Forum’s strategic goals. With the most valuable leadership team for U.S.-India relations, we look to bring the two countries closer together than ever before.”
As champions of the U.S.-India commercial and strategic partnership, we believe there is an unprecedented opportunity for business communities in both countries to play a larger role in the next chapter of this important bilateral-partnership. USISPF is uniquely suited to work together with leaders in the U.S. and India to achieve our shared goals.
Headquartered in Washington D.C., USISPF has offices in New York, Silicon Valley, Mumbai and New Delhi.
