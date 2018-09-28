Uzbek Delegation Holds Roundtable Discussions With Prominent Indian Think Tanks

Business Wire India
Ahead of the first State visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan, senior representatives from the delegation of Uzbekistan, today held a series of discussions with an esteemed panel of experts at the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses – India’s premier research institute all aspects of defence and security
and the Vivekananda International Foundation – a distinguished think tank that focuses on enhancing India’s role in global affairs.
The distinguished panel of experts, discussed the scope for collaboration in various areas, such as regional peace and stability in Central Asia (especially in the case of Afghanistan), the vast potential for foreign investments in Uzbekistan and the expansion of trade and connectivity between the two countries.
The discussions between attending experts constituted a wide range of areas and both sides emphasized the need for a profound partnership in the fields of defense and equipment manufacturing, education, pharma, tourism and trade.
Highlighting, India and Uzbekistan’s similar path of transformation, officials on both sides emphasized the need for joint work, and guidance in sectors that have been flourishing in India – like, their efforts in the field of information technology and innovation, which have been truly remarkable. Uzbekistan is keen to collaborate and expand the scope of knowledge in these areas.
The discussion was attended by H.E. Mr. Sodiq Safoyev, First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Uzbekistan, Ilhomjon Nematov, Ambassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to India – H.E. Farhod Arziev and Mr. Akmal Burkhanov, Development Strategy Center, MP, Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis (Parliament) of Uzbekistan, among other senior officials from the Republic of Uzbekistan. Joined by Mr. Arvind Gupta, Director of Vivekananda International Foundation, Mr. Skand Tayal, former Ambassador of India to Uzbekistan, Lt. Gen. Ravi Sawhney, retired Deputy Chief of the Army Staff & Senior Fellow, National Security and Strategic Studies, VIF and Maj. General Alok Deb, Deputy Director General IDSA, among other revered officials – both sides engaged in an exchange of ideas on the expansion of Indo-Uzbek bilateral relations.
With President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the helm, Uzbekistan has made a series of policy reforms in the last two years that have promoted economic diplomacy with neighboring countries. The discussions at both think tanks were enlightening given the shared values and vision of India and Uzbekistan. These discussions will pave the way for a new era of relations between the two countries in diverse sectors of mutual development.
