V Resorts Adopts Surajkund Monument under “Adopt A Heritage” Project

V Resorts , India's leading leisure hospitality chain , has been recently awarded the MoU for the Surajkund Monument to develop the heritage site and build world-class tourist amenities and experiences. The ceremony was held in New Delhi at the launch of the Paryatan Parv 2018 organised by the Ministry of Tourism. The event was graced by the presence of Union Home Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh , along with the Minister of State for Tourism, Shri K J Alphons . The Paryatan Parv was being organised with the objective of drawing focus on the benefits of tourism, showcasing the cultural diversity of the country and reinforcing the principle of tourism for all.

The ‘Adopt a Heritage’ scheme is an initiative of the Ministry of Tourism launched in September 2017 on World Tourism Day. Under it, the government invites entities to develop selected monuments and heritage sites by providing and maintaining basic amenities, including, site illumination, ease of access, standardized signages, cleanliness, etc., along with advanced amenities such as surveillance systems, tourism facilitation centres and more.

V Resorts, which received the Letter of Intent (LoI) for Surajkund along with 6 other sites, at the Bharat Parv organized in January this year, has now officially been awarded the MoU to adopt the Surajkund site.

Speaking about the award, Aditi Balbir, Founder & CEO of V Resorts said, “One of the core aims for us at V Resorts is to showcase India and all its rich heritage to the world. In the case of Surajkund, we realized that the place is now primarily known for its fare (Mela) and the main water tank – the Kund, is something that has been neglected for years and now has very little tourist recall. We are delighted that through this project, we will get the opportunity to revive the monument and make it a place worth visiting not just for people from NCR but from all over the world.”

While awarding the MoU to V Resorts, Rajnath Singh was presented with a special gift from the V Resorts team – a unique quilt made with 100 fabrics from around the country, especially selected, sourced and put together by the V Resorts team.

With over 150 resorts spread across 21 Indian states, V Resorts is a micro-tourism focused hospitality management company, providing boutique local experiences in the leisure travel space. With resorts around both popular as well as offbeat locations, the company is deeply committed to growing microeconomies around India and providing its guests rich boutique experiences and a range of diverse local experiences.