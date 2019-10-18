Vakilsearch Signs MoU With the Largest Dutch Legal-Tech Company

by businesswireindia.com

The event was graced by Mr. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

The Partnership MoU was signed with INCO in the presence of the King of the Netherlands

Notably, Vakilsearch and INCO are the two largest legal-tech companies in their respective countries.



​The 25th edition of DST-CII Technology Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in association with the Department of Science and Technology (DST) was held at Aerocity, Delhi. At the Summit,

, India’s leading legal-tech signed a partnership MoU with INCO. INCO is hailed as Netherland’s leading legal-tech that specialises in Dutch Incorporations.

According to the MoU signed, INCO will promote Indian Incorporations in the Netherlands. Likewise,

will be endorsing INCO’s services, specifically Dutch Incorporations in India. The MoU was signed in the presence of the King of Netherlands.

Speaking on this global partnership, Founder & CEO,

, Mr. Hrishikesh Datar, said, “I am extremely pleased to be partnering with INCO – the largest Dutch legal-tech. Through this association, Vakilsearch is looking forward to adding more value to the startup ecosystem in India; Particularly, aiding Dutch companies which are looking to expand their business operations in India. Likewise, this partnership will also be offering Indian startups the global entrepreneurship and expansion advantage.”

Expressing his delight on this association with Vakilsearch, The Founder & CEO of INCO Business group Dennis Vermeulen said, “Our cooperation will be a great step in enabling global entrepreneurship. Allowing Indian firms a smooth landing in the European market. Vakilsearch has done a great job simplifying the process of starting a local company in India, and their expertise will be useful to simplify this process for overseas expansion as well.”

The Netherlands has joined hands as the Partner Country at this year’s summit. One of its primary partnership goals is to bring together the heads of research and scientific organisations.

The Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, the Minister for Medical Care and Sports were also present. The State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, the Director-General of Agro and the Special Envoy for International Water Affairs also graced the DST-CII Summit ceremony.