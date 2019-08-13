13 Aug 2019, Edition - 1491, Tuesday
Varroc to Acquire 74 Percent Stake in CarIQ, a Leading Telematics Solution Provider
by businesswireindia.com
August 13, 2019
Business Wire IndiaVarroc Engineering Limited, a global Tier 1 auto component manufacturer, has agreed to acquire 74% stake in the Pune-based CarIQ Technologies, a leading integrated connected vehicle solution provider to OEMs, fleet owners and insurance companies.
CarIQ is one of the few Indian tech start-ups that pioneered technology solutions for connected mobility. CarIQ’s proprietary solution is a seamless combination of hardware, software and IoT platform that enables safer driving, optimizing uptime and personal and commercial mobility. Its data analytics platform helps gather engineering data from a car into
useful format for vehicle users, OEMs, fleet owners and Insurance Companies. CarIQ platforms have so far analyzed driving patterns for more than 90 million+ kms spread across 50,000+ drivers.
This transaction will complement Varroc’s connected vehicle product offerings such as instrument clusters, telematic devices and other data based analytical products.
Arjun Jain, President – Electrical & Electronics business at Varroc said on the occasion, “Varroc’s direction, even in a softer market, is to drive growth by leveraging automotive trends that will remain constant, trends like the desire to be greener, safer, smarter and more connected. We see our collaboration with CarIQ and the capabilities we will build together and share as a crucial part of both our current and future product strategy.”
Sagar Apte (CEO, CarIQ) and Hrishikesh Nene (CTO, CarIQ) added, “This partnership opens new possibilities for our customers and partners who trust us to build scalable enterprise grade solutions. Together with Varroc, we have ambitious plans to bring affordable and meaningful solutions for the automotive space in India and abroad.”
Source: Businesswire