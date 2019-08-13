Varroc to Acquire 74 Percent Stake in CarIQ, a Leading Telematics Solution Provider

by businesswireindia.com

Varroc Engineering Limited, a global Tier 1 auto component manufacturer, has agreed to acquire 74% stake in the Pune-based CarIQ Technologies, a leading integrated connected vehicle solution provider to OEMs, fleet owners and insurance companies.

connected mobility. CarIQ’s proprietary solution is a seamless combination of hardware,

software and IoT platform that enables safer driving, optimizing uptime and personal and

commercial mobility. Its data analytics platform helps gather engineering data from a car into

platforms have so far analyzed driving patterns for more than 90 million+ kms spread across

50,000+ drivers.

This transaction will complement Varroc’s connected vehicle product offerings such as

instrument clusters, telematic devices and other data based analytical products.

Arjun Jain, President – Electrical & Electronics business at Varroc

said on the occasion,

“Varroc’s direction, even in a softer market, is to drive growth by leveraging automotive trends

that will remain constant, trends like the desire to be greener, safer, smarter and more connected. We see our collaboration with CarIQ and the capabilities we will build together

and share as a crucial part of both our current and future product strategy.”

Sagar Apte (CEO, CarIQ) and Hrishikesh Nene (CTO, CarIQ)

added, “This partnership opens new

possibilities for our customers and partners who trust us to build scalable enterprise grade

solutions. Together with Varroc, we have ambitious plans to bring affordable and meaningful

solutions for the automotive space in India and abroad.”

CarIQ is one of the few Indian tech start-ups that pioneered technology solutions for