Vatika to Invest 8000 Cr. in Upcoming Township Vatika India Next 2

India’s leading developer Vatika Limited will invest Rs. 8,000 crore to develop a 224-acre township project Vatika India Next 2 in Gurugram. The Group recently announced its first Integrated Mid Income Housing Project under PMAY in which more than 15,000 apartments in Vatika India NEXT-2 would be eligible for Credit Linked Subsidy (CLSS), the government’s flagship scheme under PMAY. The company has shown a steady growth since its inception in 1986. Investors have full belief in the company and Vatika’s accounts with its bankers are current and standard. All loans are being serviced as per schedule.

Vatika Smart Homes

Vatika is already developing a 700-acre (approximately) township 'Vatika India NEXT' in Gurugram, comprising 8,000 flats/plots and 3.3 million sq ft of commercial space, with an investment of Rs. 6,000 crore. Taking care of the social infrastructure, Vatika has provided space for a police station inside the township. A police post and digital post office are already operational.

Anupam Varshney, Vice-President, Sales, and Marketing at Vatika Ltd. feels that large development companies such as Vatika Ltd. can make a significant contribution towards solving the shortfall in urban housing. “The new township will offer good quality homes in a well-designed environment at prices which will be well within the reach of most people. By availing the credit linked subsidy, homebuyers will be able to benefit from the government’s vision of housing for all.”

Vatika INXT 2 is their under-construction township which is spread over 224 acres. It will have a total 15,000 units out of which 2,250 units have been launched and are under construction. The major part of the township is expected to be completed by 2025. Vatika India NEXT-2 will be in the form of several gated communities and housing complexes, unified through a well-designed network of wide roads and open spaces and will be integrated through well engineered power and public health sanitation infrastructure. It will also boast of a 15-acre business district besides retail facilities. The development is being planned in sectors 88A and 88B of Gurugram, along the Northern Peripheral Road or the Dwarka Expressway, which has recently been designated as a National Highway (NH48a).



Turning Point and Expressions are the projects (under construction) in Vatika India NEXT-2 which are under PMAY. Other projects which are yet be launched under PMAY in Vatika India NEXT-2 are 88 Views, Evolution & Reimagine and Timeless.

The Group has also partnered with Amazon for Alexa enabled smart homes mega township projects in North India. Vatika has introduced Amazon Alexa smart homes in two of its mega townships Vatika India Next and Vatika India Next 2 in New Gurugram. About 2118 units of Vatika India Next and Vatika India Next 2 will offer automated smart homes.

Vatika home buyers will experience the convenience of a voice-controlled smart home – Alexa enabled. Alexa is a virtual assistant that follows instructions to control various devices/appliances at home. One can also control their home remotely from the phone making it a perfect control and command center, even when residents are away.

Vatika Group is a leading real estate developer in Haryana and Rajasthan. The group has other verticals including MatriKiran School, Vatika Business Centres & coworking spaces, Enviro its facilities management wing, Nukkadwala QSR chain and Westin resort.