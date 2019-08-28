  • Download mobile app
28 Aug 2019
Veeba’s V-Nourish to Create 500 Jobs

Covai Post Network

August 28, 2019

  • The company recently unveiled its new plant in Keshwana, Rajasthan

  • Hirings to be made across marketing, production and sales functions

 

The majority of the new roles will be in the company’s sales, production, and marketing teams, and will support V-Nourish’s pursuit of gaining over 5% market share in the kids’ drink segment in India within the next three years. Veeba's V-Nourish is a scientifically designed wholesome nutritional supplement for kids above 5 years. Within two months of launch, the product has gained significant traction and has established a pan-India distribution network.


Headquartered in Gurgaon, Veeba has two manufacturing facilities, at Neemrana and Keshwana, Rajasthan. The recently launched factory at Keshwana is dedicated to V-Nourish. The company has a strength of 1500 employees working directly and indirectly with them and is adding 500 more by the end of the year.


“V-Nourish is poised to become a leading brand in kids’ drink segment in India and we will be investing aggressively towards marketing, hiring and R&D over the next few years,” said Viraj Bahl, CEO and Founder of Veeba and V-Nourish. 


Innovated by Veeba Foods’ Founder, Viraj Bahl and a team of Veeba research scientists, V-Nourish has over 40 Nutri-Boosters including high protein, micronutrients, prebiotics & probiotics to support growth & development of children to help them stay healthy and active. V-Nourish promises a unique product experience with the presence of real fruit chunks and nuts with every sip and is free of any artificial flavors, synthetic colors and added preservatives.


“We are looking for passionate individuals who want to become a part of V-Nourish, and nurture my passionate venture with vision, skill and hard work,” Viraj added.

