Velodyne Highlights Advanced Lidar at Automated Vehicles Symposium

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Booth #501) will showcase its smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomous vehicles (AVs) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) at the Automated Vehicles Symposium, July 15 to 18 in Orlando.

Point Cloud generated by the Velodyne Alpha Puck™, which can simultaneously locate the position of people and objects around a vehicle and assess the speed and route at which they are moving. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Velodyne booth will highlight the Velodyne Alpha Puck™, a lidar sensor specifically made for autonomous driving and advanced vehicle safety at highway speeds, and the directional view Velodyne Velarray™, an integral component for ADAS. Velodyne’s lidar sensors deliver an industry-leading combination of long range, high resolution, and wide field of view. Velodyne is a high-volume supplier of lidar sensors to the automotive industry and has more than 250 customers globally.

In a symposium session, Vidya Devarasetty, Global Automotive Sales and Business Development Manager, Velodyne Lidar, will present on “High-Definition 3D Lidars: An Integral Part of Future Autonomous Driving.” The session will provide an overview of how lidar sensors are used for the specific task of autonomous driving, including use cases that have proven elusive for solutions based on camera and radar. It will include a market overview of where the technology stands today and provide a look at what to expect from the next generation of high definition lidar sensors. This session takes place on July 16 from 4:30 to 5:00 p.m. in room: Sago.

“Over 90 percent of accidents are caused by human error according to U.S. government data. These accidents can be avoided if vehicles are equipped with forward facing lidar sensors, which provide accurate measurement of objects on the road and in all weather conditions,” said Devarasetty.

In another symposium session, Frank Bertini, UAV and Robotics Business Manager, Velodyne Lidar, will present on the “State of Solid-State 3D Lidar.” The technical presentation will discuss how Velodyne’s solid-state lidar application-specific integrated microchips (ASIC) delivered a breakthrough in 3D lidar sensor design. This session takes place on July 17 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. in room: Grand 10.

“The core lidar electronics are moving from a printed circuit board to an ASIC, which provides advantages such as higher density, lower cost, and improved reliability. The trend roughly follows Moore’s Law, leading to dramatic decreases in size, weight, and cost over relatively short time periods,” said Bertini.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. In 2005, Velodyne’s Founder and CEO, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems, revolutionizing perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the autonomy-advancing Alpha Puck™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™, and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.

