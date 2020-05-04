Velodyne Lidar Announces Digital Learning Series on Automation and Safety During COVID-19

by businesswireindia.com

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today announced a new digital learning series that will look at how automation is advancing safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinars will feature conversations with experts from innovative companies utilizing Velodyne lidar technology on the front lines of COVID-19 response.

The series kicks off with a look at “Autonomous Security Robots in the Midst of a Global Pandemic” with Stacy Stephens, EVP & Chief Client Officer at Knightscope. The session takes place on May 8, 2020 and starts at 10:00 a.m. PST. To register for the free webinar, please to go to: VelodyneLidar-Webinar-Knightscope.

In the premiere episode, Stephens will discuss the current and future state of security during this unprecedented global pandemic. Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The episode will explore how COVID-19 is driving everyone to rethink security, not only now, but for the future.

Other experts currently scheduled to appear in the webinar series, which has sessions every two weeks on Fridays at 10:00 a.m. PST, are:

Ryan Chin, Co-Founder & CEO of Optimus Ride, May 22, 2020.

Shahab Khokhar, Business Manager Components, Research Solutions of ClearPath Robotics, June 5, 2020.

Alex Fiechter, Vice President of Research and Development of Local Motors, June 19, 2020.

Gautam Narang, CEO & Co-Founder of Gatik, July 3, 2020.



More information on the webinar series can be found at: https://velodynelidar.com/events/.

“The coronavirus pandemic is propelling business, healthcare and government to find innovative ways to deliver essential services while also keeping workers and the public safe from infectious disease. Powered by lidar, robots are providing crucial support in response to the crisis. This digital learning series aims to advance understanding on how autonomous robots can perform essential services while reducing human exposure to contagions,” said Sally Frykman, Vice President of Communications, Velodyne Lidar.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. Velodyne’s founder, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems in 2005 as part of Velodyne Acoustics. Mr. Hall’s invention revolutionized perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the autonomy-advancing Alpha Prime™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™, and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.

