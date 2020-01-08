Velodyne Lidar Introduces Velabit™

by businesswireindia.com

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today introduced Velabit™, Velodyne’s smallest sensor which brings new levels of versatility and affordability to 3D lidar perception, at CES 2020. The Velabit leverages Velodyne’s innovative lidar technology and manufacturing partnerships for cost optimization and high-volume production. The sensor advances Velodyne’s mission to make high-quality 3D lidar sensors readily accessible to everyone.

Velabit™, Velodyne Lidar’s smallest sensor, brings new levels of versatility and affordability to 3D lidar perception. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

The Velabit perfectly complements Velodyne’s sensor portfolio. The sensor delivers the same technology and performance found on Velodyne’s full suite of state-of-the-art sensors and will be the catalyst for creating endless possibilities for new applications in a variety of industries. The compact Velabit can be embedded almost anywhere within vehicles, robots, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), infrastructure and more. It is designed to be easy to manufacture at mass production levels.

The Velabit is engineered to be an optimal automotive grade lidar solution for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. It enables robust perception coverage for Blind-Spot Monitoring, Cross Traffic Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Pedestrian and Bicyclist Safety. Highly configurable for customer application, this mid-range sensor can be combined with other Velodyne lidar sensors, such as the Velarray™, for high-speed operation or function as a standalone lidar solution in low-speed applications.

The Velabit addresses the cost, safety and design challenges of autonomous solutions while delivering strong sensor performance. Here are the Velabit’s leading features:

Integrated processing in a compact size of 2.4” x 2.4” x 1.38” – smaller than a deck of playing cards – to be easily embedded in a wide range of solutions.

Range up to 100 meters.

Outstanding field of view (FoV): 60-degree horizontal FoV x 10-degree vertical FoV.

Highly configurable to support a range of applications.

Proven, Class 1 eye-safe 903 nanometer technology.

Bottom connector with cable length options.

Multiple manufacturing sources scheduled to be available for qualified production projects.

“The Velabit democratizes lidar with its ultra-small form factor and its sensor pricing targeted at $100 in high-volume production, making 3D lidar available for all safety-critical applications,” said Anand Gopalan, Chief Executive Officer, Velodyne Lidar. “Its combination of performance, size and price position the Velabit to drive a quantum leap in the number of lidar-powered applications. The sensor delivers what the industry has been seeking: a breakthrough innovation that can jump-start a new era of autonomous solutions on a global scale.”

“Before the Velabit there was no suitable small and lightweight lidar for small unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles performing obstacle avoidance or mapping,” said Alberto Lacaze, president, Robotic Research. “Since Robotic Research’s Pegasus Mini™ is a fully autonomous ground and air vehicle, it requires the Velabit’s size and versatility. In addition, the Velabit enables the most advanced GPS-denied HD mapping in the industry. The Velabit fills a much-needed space in the market and is currently in a class of its own.”

The Velabit will be available to customers mid-2020. Velodyne provides world-class technical support for the sensor across North America, Europe and Asia. It is now on display at Velodyne Lidar’s CES 2020 booth located at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall – booth #7520.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. Velodyne’s Founder, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems in 2005 as part of Velodyne Acoustics. Mr. Hall’s invention revolutionized perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the autonomy-advancing Alpha Prime™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™ and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.

