Velodyne Lidar Launches Ecosystem Partner Program

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today introduced the Automated with Velodyne program for its integrator ecosystem to commercialize next generation autonomous solutions using Velodyne lidar technology. Through the program, Velodyne helps companies by supporting innovation, promoting applications and creating lasting customer and business relationships.

The program reflects Velodyne’s focus on accelerating market adoption of 3D lidar innovations and driving revenue growth for its partners around the world. In addition to a broad portfolio of groundbreaking, versatile lidar sensors, Velodyne provides technical, sales and distribution channel service and support. The program includes joint marketing activities to promote partner brands and customer success at trade shows, social and owned media channels, and more.

There are currently close to 40 companies in the Automated with Velodyne program. They have used Velodyne lidar technologies to build solutions in application areas that include advanced driver assistance (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, mapping, industrial, smart city, drone/unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), robotics and security.

“We’re constantly improving the passenger experience within Olli. Our manufacturing model enables us to test and add the latest and greatest technology such as Velodyne’s lidar solutions. Their team was instrumental in providing safety-inspired, breakthrough lidar technology to ensure our passengers have the best mobility experience possible. In being a part of the Automated with Velodyne program, we are able to work collaboratively with the Velodyne team for global promotional efforts,” said Vikrant Aggarwal, President of Local Motors.

“In this new era of autonomy, we are seeing exciting new uses of our lidar every day,” said Jon Barad, Vice President of Business Development, Velodyne Lidar. “These innovations have the potential to improve peoples’ lives in so many ways, including in efficiency, access to products and services, and safety. We are committed to working closely with this wonderfully diverse ecosystem to not only help deliver high-quality solutions, but to also support their business growth.”

Velodyne provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. Velodyne’s founder, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems in 2005 as part of Velodyne Acoustics. Mr. Hall’s invention revolutionized perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the autonomy-advancing Alpha Prime™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™, and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.

