Velodyne Showcases Advanced Lidar for Autonomous Vehicles at CVPR 2019

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Booth #1515) today announced it is sponsoring the CVPR 2019 conference, which takes place on June 16-20 in Long Beach, Calif. and brings together academic and industry experts in computer vision, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. At the event, Velodyne will showcase its smart, powerful lidar solutions which are an essential technology for autonomous vehicles (AVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and other intelligent computer vision applications.

Velodyne Alpha Puck™ can simultaneously locate the position of people and objects around a vehicle and assess the speed and route at which they are moving. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Velodyne booth will feature a live demonstration of the Velodyne Alpha Puck™, a lidar sensor specifically made for autonomous driving and advanced vehicle safety at highway speeds. It will also highlight Vella™, breakthrough software that establishes Velodyne’s directional view Velarray™ lidar sensor as an integral component for ADAS.

At the conference, engineers are encouraged to visit the Velodyne booth and meet with company recruiters to discuss employment opportunities. Velodyne is actively recruiting for multiple engineering positions with skills in computer vision/SLAM, lidar perception, path planning, and sensor fusion. For more details, check out the Velodyne careers webpage.

“It is an exciting time to join Velodyne, a leader in lidar technology,” said Vishal Jain, director, Velodyne Lidar. “Velodyne’s state-of-the-art sensors are paving the path to help our customers determine the safest way to navigate and direct fully autonomous vehicles. We are a high-volume supplier of lidar sensors to the automotive industry and have more than 250 customers globally.”

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. In 2005, Velodyne’s Founder and CEO, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems, revolutionizing perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the autonomy-advancing Alpha Puck™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™, and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.

