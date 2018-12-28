Ventura International Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Premium Architectural Surfaces Business

Ventura International, founded in 1994, by two young MBAs, Manish Maheshwari and Prashant Maheshwari, identified the demands of the interior and furniture industry existing in 1990s, and realized that there was a shortage of quality interior products. With the onset of a liberalized import regime, they set out to change the industry’s landscape and make premium international interior and architectural products accessible to the local markets. Since then, Ventura has been committed to constantly delivering continuous innovation and exceptional customer experience. Today, the name Ventura has become synonymous with opulent quality and superior products, and the one destination for designers looking for that exceptional look in their interiors.

Ventura Mabel

Ventura is celebrating its 25th year anniversary in 2019 and has maintained its leadership in the Luxury Interior Products since then. Influential, progressive and innovative, Ventura International is redefining the modern approach to architectural and interior designing products, Ventura’s eclectic, luxurious and contemporary products represent the pinnacle of craftsmanship and are unrivaled for their quality and their punctilious service.

From Wall Panelling to Exterior Cladding, from Veneers to Metal Laminates, Ventura International offers the best of the world to Indian Architects, Interior Designer & Furniture Design Professionals. Over the past 25 years, Ventura has brought international brands like Valchromat, 3D walls, Casa Panels, Interart, Vento, Plankwud, Luxe Tiles, Viroc, Nature’s Signature, Homapal, Chemetal, Wallenstein, Button Fix to offer their premium products in Indian Market. They are the exclusive country partners of these leading global companies for the Indian market.

Ventura’s Architectural Experience Centre in West Delhi is a unique display arena which features hundreds of uber luxe interior products which are latest in innovation, styles and trends. Leading Architects, Interior Designers, Dealers and End users regularly visit this showroom in order to conceptualise and identify their interior finishes.