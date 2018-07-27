Venture Garage Conducts “Find Your Investor” in Association with Kotak Mahindra Bank and Govt. of Punjab

by newsvoir.com

Venture Garage organised a “Find Your investor” (FYI) programme in Chandigarh today in association with Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak). In addition to educating start-ups on the nuances of raising capital and banking, legal needs during a fund raise, the FYI Programme also doubled up as a platform for the new-age entrepreneurs to interact with investors one-on-one, enabling them to meet the right investor(s). Over 100 start-ups and 10 investors participated in the event.



Panelists discussing parameters to find the right investor for your venture. From left to right – Ashish Grover (Angel Investor), Aayush Jain (Principal, Unicorn India Ventures), RK Verma (Principal Secretary, Govt of Punjab), Vivek Kumar (CEO, Venture Garage), Raju Moza (CFO Z-Centrix) & Reekrit Serai (Angel Investor)



Shri RK Verma, IAS and Principal Secretary, Industry & Commerce, Govt. of Punjab was the Chief Guest of the event. He talked about the efforts of the government to enable entrepreneurship in Punjab. He was also part of the Panel Discussion along with 4 other prominent investors – Aayush Jain of Unicorn India Ventures, Vivek Kumar of Venture Garage and Reekrit Serai & Ashish Grover of Chandigarh Angels Network. The panelists shared insights on parameters to consider when finding the right investor for a venture. The discussion also covered topics such as active vs. passive investment, strategic vs. pure financial investment etc.



Vineet Sagar (Managing Partner, Venture Garage) sharing insights on investor psyche with entrepreneurs

Vivek Kumar, CEO of Venture Garage, commented, "We strive to enable entrepreneurship in India by handholding startups that aim to revolutionise various sectors with the use of technology. Our goal is to identify high potential startups and assist them with fund raising, go to market, strategic guidance/mentorship & technology." Vineet Sagar, Managing Partner of Venture Garage added, "With this event, Venture Garage is proud to launch its services for startups in Punjab. Our team will be making regular visits to the state to interact with startups and provide them mentorship and fund raising support apart from enabling the ecosystem by doing more events."



Puneet Kapoor, Senior Executive Vice President, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Being a start-up is akin to taking the road less travelled. The challenges are aplenty – from idea generation and formulating business strategy to fund raising, market outreach and focusing on execution. in the midst of all the challenges that start-ups face, we are leveraging our expertise in the area of banking and finance, to extend a seamless experience to entrepreneurs. Our custom-made solution for start-ups – the Kotak Start-up Current Account, allows entrepreneurs to manage their banking and other business-related requirements more efficiently.”



The FYI programme is being organised in four cities – Gurgaon (18th July), Chandigarh (26th July), Jaipur (10th August) and New Delhi (31st August).



About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank – Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.



Effective April 1, 2015, ING Vysya Bank Ltd. merged with Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. As on June 30, 2018, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., has a national footprint of 1,391 branches and 2,231 ATMs.



The Bank has four Strategic Business Units – Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India.



For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.kotak.com.



About Venture Garage

Venture Garage handholds early stage businesses and startups in the areas of fund raising, go to market, strategic guidance & technology. Established in 2015 and with offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru and NCR, Venture Garage manages a network of 500+ Angel Investors, Venture Capitalists, Strategic Investors, Family Funds and Accelerators/Incubators apart from 30,000+ entrepreneurs.



For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.venturegarage.in.

Source: Newsvior