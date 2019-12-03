Venture Garage Conducts “Find Your Investor” Programme in Hyderabad Supported by Kotak Mahindra Bank

Venture Garage conducted the first leg of the FY2019-20 edition of the Find Your Investor (FYI) programme in Hyderabad, in association with Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT). Over 18 investors including Endiya Partners, Touchstone Equities, 50K Ventures, Tomorrow Capital, Sprout Venture Partners and Pegasus Fininvest, and over 100 enthusiastic start-up entrepreneurs building next-generation technology-enabled businesses participated in the event, which is a fund-raising platform for start-ups.

VCs discussing their funds' investment decision process. From left to right: Vivek Kumar (Venture Garage), Vasudha Thirani (Tomorrow Capital), Abhishek Srivastava (Endiya Partners), Vikrant Varshney (SucSEED Venture Partners), Utkarsh Sinha (Touchstone Equities), Radhesh Kanumury (Arka VC), Uday Pilani (50K Ventures), Subhash Lode (Pegasus FinInvest), Anirudh Jayagopal (Sprout VP), Vineet Sagar (Venture Garage)

In addition to covering the nuances of raising capital, banking and legal aspects, a set of shortlisted 20 start-ups also got to pitch one-on-one to investors in a speed dating format. A small sampling of the ideas not only demonstrates Hyderabad’s foray into technology, but that these start-ups are well on their way to building next-gen India that is dreamy, vibrant and cutting-edge. Key disruptive start-ups at FYI are working on areas such as:

Building India’s first bionic prosthetic arm

Vernacular online mock tests with an emphasis on State Level Exams

End-to-end omnichannel solutions for small businesses to sell across 80+ countries

ReCommerce Marketplace: Two-way, for used gadgets (smartphones, tablets, laptops)

FDA compliance of products manufactured by global contract manufacturers

Further, Kotak conducted a session on banking for start-ups which covered aspects such as a start-up focused current account, credit facilities and making the road just a little bit easier with a customised suite of banking solutions for start-ups.

Puneet Kapoor, Senior Executive Vice President, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Venture Garage’s Find Your Investor programme is proving to be one of the key fund-raising platforms for start-ups with strong participation from both investors and start-ups. We are delighted to play our part in supporting the dreams of entrepreneurs. The Kotak Start-up Current Account is customised to meet the unique requirements of start-ups and help entrepreneurs scale their businesses and manage their day-to-day business needs efficiently.”

The Kotak Start-up Current Account comes with a host of features such as no balance commitment for the first 12 months, customised payment and collection solutions to suit each start-up’s business model, corporate salary accounts for employees, special forex pricing, cost-effective payment solutions and trade forex solutions.

Vikrant Varshney, Managing Partner, SucSEED Venture Partners said, “I had the privilege to moderate a very enriching panel with esteemed investment professionals and a very engaged audience who asked so many intelligent and pragmatic queries. We are happy that SucSEED was a partner to this event that did well on parameters such as quality of start-ups and investors, participation rate and engagement between start-ups and investors.”

Radhesh Kanumury of Arka VC added, “It is generally hard to find quality B2B start-ups at events. Venture Garage did a good job at curating the pitching start-ups and ensured the right mix of B2B vs B2C start-ups particpated at FYI.”

A key highlight of the program was a fire-side chat with Mr. Rajat Ojha, CEO of Gamitronics, which focuses on theme parks, next-gen museums and bringing smart toys in the market. An active angel investor, with a keen eye for adventure and technology, Rajat commented, “Founders need to be extremely focused on building technology with a clear problem-solution in mind and then execute.” Rajat related his story of his dream and the struggles he faced along the way, which fired up the entrepreneurs to dream big and strive hard to achieve their goals.

While opening the session and equipping founders with an understanding of the psyche of venture capitalists, Vineet Sagar, Managing Partner at Venture Garage stated, “Founders must build a strong co-founding team with a focus on business models that can rapidly scale the enterprise to become a unicorn. VCs don’t like to invest in lifestyle businesses.”

FYI has become the go-to platform for new-age entrepreneurs to interact one-on-one with investors, enabling them to meet the right investor(s) and equipping themselves with tools to build large, scalable businesses.

FYI FY2019-20 is being organised in five cities – Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Chandigarh.

For more details on FYI FY2019-20 and to register, please visit www.venturegarage.in/fyi.

About Venture Garage

Venture Garage handholds startups to help them raise capital from its network of 700+ Angel Investors, Venture Capitalists, Strategic Investors and Family Funds. Venture Garage specializes in early-stage investments across Seed to Series B stages starting from $100K to $5mil. Established in 2015 and with offices present in Mumbai, Bengaluru and NCR, Venture Garage also manages a network of 30,000+ entrepreneurs.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.venturegarage.in.

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank – Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units – Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group’s business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group’s growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 30th September, 2019, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,512 branches and 2,429 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.kotak.com.