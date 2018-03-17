  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்
17 Mar 2018, Edition - 977, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The Congress and other political parties have been alleging that EVMs tampered during polls and demanding reintroduction of the ballot paper system of voting.
  • J&K Minister Altaf Bukhari sings praises for Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani | Bukhari: Geelani is a very big leader and my stature is too small
  • Pro-Khalistan terrorist convicted of killing former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh does not regreat his action, says his lawyer.
  • MS Dhoni all praise for Nepal after it was granted ODI status by the International Cricket Council (ICC)
  • Mohammed Shami issues clarification on wife’s ‘rape’ allegations
  • According to reports, a Bangladesh player broke the glass while celebrating the team’s win over Sri Lanka in the T20I Nidahas Trophy tri-series.
  • 43-year-old Tara had earlier confessed to his involvement in the assassination of Beant Singh in 1995.
  • Delhi: NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) busts big drug racket.
  • 3 Bangladeshi nationals held in Pune | Arrested nationals said to have terror links | Accused have links with Al Qaeda affiliate | ATS to probe their terror links
  • Modi and his associates allegedly defrauded Punjab National Bank of around Rs 13,000 crore through fraudulent LOUs of PNB

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Verka Exhibits its Product Range at Krishi Unnati Mela 2018

by businesswireindia.com

March 17, 2018

Business Wire India

Verka the flagship brand of MILKFED, Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation is exhibiting its product range at the Three-day annual Krishi Unnati Mela which commenced on Friday at Pusa campus here.
 
Honorable Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi attended the Mela which is aimed at creating awareness about the latest technological developments in the agriculture sector among farmers; Union Agriculture Minister Sh Radha Mohan Singh was also present along with other distinguished guests. Modi ji also launched the 'Jaivik Kheti' portal and laid foundation stone of 25 Krishi Vigyan Kendra.
 
Currently, MILKFED Punjab has around 7000 village milk producers’ cooperative societies with over 4, 00,000 members. These village level cooperatives work under 11 district milk produces union with 10 milk plants having a consolidated milk handling capacity of around 19,75,000 liters per day.
 
“Verka has come a long way since inception and we are aiming to touch the pinnacle of success in coming years. From giving the best quality products to the consumers and the best remunerations to our dairy farmers we believe in striking a balance between all are patrons. Krishi Unnati Mela gives us a wonderful opportunity to expand our customer base and to showcase our products.” said Mr HS Grewal, AMD MILKFED
 
Verka is the most loved and leading dairy brand in the region. Changing with the times and public needs, Verka has undergone a total makeover, expanding its product line from basic products milk and ghee to as many as 15 items now to match the palate of consumers. It is not only the need of times but the processing of fast perishable milk into products with larger shelf life viz curd, lassi, pasteurized tetra packed milk, table butter, skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, cheese, paneer, ice creams, kheer, sweets, flavored milk, shakes and many other products to match the needs as well as match the peer strengths. Recent product launches include jeera raita, shahi dahi, jal jeera, neembu paani, etc to satiate the taste buds of consumers.
 
Verka stall is exhibiting all the new products. Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
Coimbatore
26°

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿