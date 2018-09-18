Veteran Gartner Analyst Pat Phelan Joins Rimini Street as VP of Market Research

by businesswireindia.com

Rimini Street, Inc., (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, today announced the appointment of Pat Phelan as vice president of market research. In this new role, Phelan is responsible for research across the enterprise software market, including applications and technology strategies, software vendor support, third-party support, IT leadership trends and IT optimization. She also supports strategic planning, senior leadership discussions, business development and sales execution by providing enterprise software licensees with quantitative and qualitative strategic insights.

“As a Gartner analyst, I closely followed Rimini Street since its inception in 2005 through to its listing on Nasdaq in 2017 to become the first and only publicly-traded third-party enterprise software support provider. During that time, I advised hundreds of clients who were evaluating a switch to Rimini Street support from the mega vendors, and have always been impressed by the Company’s vision, strategy, business model, leadership and execution,” said Phelan. “Rimini Street’s value proposition of offering premium-level support at up to 90% savings compared to software vendor support, as well as offering products and services that modernize, future-proof, secure and operate a client’s hybrid enterprise software landscape in their own data center and the cloud, provides a disruptive and compelling alternative to traditional, expensive and lower-value offerings from software vendors and other third parties.”

“Rimini Street has always been far and away the clear leader in the third-party enterprise software support market globally, proven by its growth and enthusiastic and highly referenceable clients. Today, Rimini Street is bringing an even more innovative, smarter support vision to enterprise software licensees on a broader platform of supported products, including SaaS products like Salesforce.com, all designed to help clients leverage IT to support competitive advantage and growth. I wanted to be a part of executing this exciting vision and further disrupting the traditional enterprise software marketplace,” continued Phelan.

Phelan brings extensive enterprise software industry expertise to Rimini Street

Phelan has more than 37 years of packaged software application experience in various industries, including commercial manufacturers, service firms and government agencies. Immediately prior to joining Rimini Street, Phelan spent 18 years with worldwide analyst firm Gartner, where she served as research vice president for enterprise software and ERP products, and was the leading analyst covering third-party enterprise software support. During her time at Gartner, Phelan provided CIOs and IT leaders with research and advice on strategies and options for managing the business application life-cycle and costs, and published nearly 300 research reports on numerous topics impacting the enterprise software market. Prior to Gartner, Phelan managed the HR systems practice at Grant Thornton, and helped build an HR systems practice at Ernst & Young. She began her IT career at Marathon Oil Company as a systems analyst doing custom system design.

“Pat brings a wealth of enterprise software industry knowledge, experience and insight that will benefit the Company and our clients as we continue to expand our portfolio of software support and products, and we are excited to have her join us,” said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products. The Company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total maintenance costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,620 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)

