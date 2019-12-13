Vidyasagar Preschool Bhoopasandra Wins the Award for Top 100 Preschools in India at the Brainfeed School Excellence Awards for the 2nd Consecutive Year

by businesswireindia.com

Vidyasagar Preschool Bhoopasandra has been recognized as one of the top 100 Preschools in India by the Brainfeed School Excellence Awards 2019-2020.

The 38-year-old Bengaluru based Preschool was recognized for establishing a quality benchmark in imparting child-centric innovative education.

The ceremony hosted by Brainfeed held at HITEX Exhibition Center, Hyderabad.

The jury unanimously selected Vidyasagar Preschool for transforming early childhood education and young minds through a noteworthy spectrum of initiatives and efforts.

The award ceremony served as a platform to showcase the best practices and solutions on teaching, learning and leadership for influential academicians.

Brainfeed recognises schools that implement the best practices of teaching for the development of young minds thereby promoting the overall educational standards in India.

Several well-known personalities from the education industry attended the event. Vidyasagar Preschool Bhoopasandra received the award from Mr. Harish Kakani, Executive Editor, Brainfeed Magazine. Around 800 schools and preschools across the country participated in the event.

The Preschool started in a single room in Bengaluru in 1982 and has now grown to 4 branches across Bengaluru. At Vidyasagar, children receive exposure towards an inclusive learning platform, where they are encouraged to read, discover, participate, and work in teams.

Expressing her views on receiving the award Mrs. Shanthi Lokeshwaran, Principal of Vidyasagar Preschool

, Bhoopasandra said, “Vidyasagar Preschool is home to children away from their home, where their desire for learning is fostered through joyful and exciting experiences and activities. We provide a conducive and creative environment for children to prepare themselves for formal schooling. The school is very proud of the achievement and I congratulate every teacher and parent for their support.”

