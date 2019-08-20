Vidyasagar Preschool, Hebbal Awarded the Standalone Pre-School of the Year – South by ScooNews Global Education Award 2019

by businesswireindia.com

Vidyasagar Preschool Hebbal has been awarded Standalone Preschool of the Year, (South) at the ScooNews Global Education Awards-2019. The 38-year-old Bengaluru based

Preschool was selected for having established a quality benchmark in imparting child-centric innovative education and has over the years made a profound impact on the way education is delivered today with improved learning outcomes.

The award was presented by Mr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur & Sonam Wangchuk- innovator and education reformist.

The ScooNews award recognizes the best of learning institutions in the country. It has served as a platform to showcase the best practices and solutions on teaching, learning and leadership for influential academicians. Vidyasagar Preschool Hebbal was unanimously selected for transforming education in the Preschool sector through a noteworthy spectrum of initiatives and efforts.

The preschool was started in Bengaluru in 1982, with additional branches at Indiranagar, Koramangala and JP Nagar. Across all Vidyasagar Preschool campuses, children receive exposure towards an inclusive learning platform, where they are encouraged to read, discover, participate, and work in teams. What sets the preschools apart is the endeavor to imbibe a balance of healthy competitive spirit, teamwork, camaraderie and chivalry among all the pupils.

Expressing her views on receiving the award, Mrs. Shanthi Lokeshwaran, Principal Vidyasagar Preschool Hebbal, said, “I would like to express my utmost thanks to the management for the overall support and trust that they have bestowed on us. Vidyasagar Preschool is home to kids away from their home where their never-ending desire for learning is fostered through joyful and exciting experiences and activities. With a combination of a conducive environment, children are well prepared for tomorrow with hands-on learning experience. Diligence, dedication and devotion are the utmost priority and major ingredients that go in making Vidyasagar Preschool as one of the most accomplished Preschool.”

The ScooNews Global Education Awards recognizes outstanding contributions made by individuals and organizations involved directly or indirectly in education through pioneering practices and use of innovation and technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring education's best and the brightest, the annual recognition shines a spotlight on the best solutions, innovations, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters.

Source: Businesswire