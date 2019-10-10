Vidyashilp Academy Heads to Yale for World Scholar's Cup

by businesswireindia.com

The students of Vidyashilp Academy brought laurels at the ‘Global Round’ in the World Scholar’s Cup held at Manila, Philippines. 20 students secured more than 100 medals, school trophy standing and took the 11th position amongst 30 countries with a vision to inspire the global community of future scholars and leaders. The students will now participate in the final Champion Round at Yale.A total number of 1500 students from 30 countries participated at this prestigious event. The students were divided into 3 per team across the junior and the senior division. Out of the 7 teams, 5 teams have qualified to participate in the ‘Champion Round’. The eligible teams across the 4 global rounds which happened in Sydney, Beijing, The Hague and Manila will all take part at the Yale University in November 2019.The World Scholar’s Cup was thrown open by its founder- Mr. Daniel Berdichevsky, a visionary and a believer of ‘Each child is unique’. Every year scholars explore a new overarching theme, it combines debate, collaborative writing, multiple-choice test and a multimedia quiz to motivate students to not just focus on existing skills and areas of strength, but also to discover new ones.The first global round followed a few weeks later, bringing together students from Korea, Singapore, and the United States. For the past 12 years, the Cup has celebrated the joy of learning, motivating thousands of students around the world to discover new strengths and skills. Today the event reaches thousands of students from dozens of countries.The competition comprises of three rounds – The Regional round, The Global round, and The Champion round.Congratulating the students on the prestigious win Ms. Kalai Selvi, Head of School and College Advisor said, "We are happy that our students are climbing the ladder of participation from regional rounds to global round at YALE University shortly. Student’s participation in World Scholar's Championship is an affirmation of our school's curriculum and teaching approaches. Our children have demonstrated commitment for local and global learning. We are confident that their cultural sensitivity and global awareness will secure a special chair and the special applause."

Source: Businesswire