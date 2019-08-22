Vidyashilp Academy Holds 5K RUN “RUN FOR A CAUSE, A RUN BY THE COMMUNITY” – for Underprivileged Students

by businesswireindia.com

Vidyashilp Academy (VSA) hosted its first 5K Run at the school campus, Jakkur. The event,was organized to support the education of children in the adopted Government Schools by Vidyashilp Community Trust and also at Shree Raj Education Centre, an NGO in Parli, Maharashtra.The flagship event at VSA bought together 1260 Alumni, Students, Parents, Grandparents, Faculty and the extended families for this social cause. The students from Vidyashilp Academy will now personally handover the contribution to the respective institutions. The run was divided in the 1k- 3k-5k categories.Expressing her view on the momentous occasionsaid, “On the momentous occasion my sincere gratitude to the VSA family for making the day eventful.” She also shared that the Iowa University Dance Marathon, which is considered one of the largest student-led event was an inspiration for VSA 5K Run. She commented that the Banana Plant on the finisher medals was a reminder of the potential this annual event will have in the coming years. With every new leaf emerging bigger than the previous one, the RUN and the cause attached to it will scale to a greater height. Ms. Selvi acknowledged that as adults what we were thinking for days, the students translated into action within hours. This event offered Shilpites opportunities for leader expression moments and wishes that students of Vidyashilp Academy become Change influences.Speaking on the occasion a parent said, “VSA 5K run bought together the feeling of inculcating health as wealth with the kids from an early age. We are proud and glad as we had an opportunity to be a part of the community to support this fundraising event.”The 5K event marks the culmination of 24 years of Vidyashilp Academy which has been striving to nurture future change-makers.Source: Businesswire