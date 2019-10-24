Virtuous Retail Brings Home the Trophy for Celebrating India’s First LGBTQI Pride Month – at the International ICSC Asia Pacific Shopping Center Awards 2019

VR Bengaluru, the award winning, community-oriented, lifestyle centre in Bengaluru, has won new honours in the category of Cause Marketing at The ICSC Asia Pacific Shopping Center Awards – considered the Oscars in the Retail industry. VR Bengaluru took home the Silver for its month-long campaign CONNECTING COMMUNITIES© WITH PRIDE in June this year.

Team Virtuous Retail Connecting Communties with PRIDE

Virtuous Retail celebrated India’s first ever Pride Month by extending their support and engaging with various members of the LGBTQI community. With all the 4 centres of Virtuous Retail proudly showcasing the PRIDE/Rainbow flag on their facades, the team at VR Bengaluru celebrated the cause further and launched a talk series with leading transgender activist, columnist & TV personality, as well as the First Transgender Office bearer in the Indian Congress history, Apsara Reddy for a tête-à-tête with a well-known author Sreemoyee Kundu to celebrate individuals who have broken gender & societal barriers. Topics like single women, child psychology, merit over sexuality, dating were discussed at the event.

Virtuous Retail also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising at The Whitefield Arms, VR Bengaluru by hosting a soiree and pre-launch to India's first LGBTQI job fair RISE to commemorate the event that was attended by the community and allies. The party saw entertaining drag performances by Rimiheart and Ladybai with mixologist, Ami Shroff creating a special rainbow drink for the occasion. The evening was supported by Pride Circle – a community of people working, impacting, supporting the space of LGBTQI+ inclusion at the workplace in India.

Speaking about the honour, Pankaj Renjhen COO, Virtuous Retail, said, “It is a matter of immense pride for us to be awarded by the jury at the ICSC Asia Pacific Shopping Center Awards. VR Bengaluru is a one-of its-kind lifestyle destination focused on bringing local communities together. We are very proud to see it recognized by peers, nationally and internationally, for its marketing initiatives and unique community focused programming which only reinforces our diversity and inclusivity policies.”

About VR Bengaluru

VR Bengaluru is Virtuous Retail’s flagship centre for the city of Bengaluru, and a first-of-its-kind community centric, integrated lifestyle destination in India. VR Bengaluru plays host to award-winning luxury boutique hotel & residences, collaborative work spaces for companies and entrepreneurs, a multi-level premium retail arcade and multiple large and small event venues.

About Virtuous Retail

Headquartered in Singapore, Virtuous Retail South Asia Pvt. Ltd. (Virtuous Retail), develops, owns and operates community-oriented retail and lifestyle centres. Over the last decade, Virtuous Retail has redefined the spatial retail experience for consumers in India by delivering innovative centres that seamlessly integrate shopping, hospitality, food, leisure and entertainment, including current operating flagships VR Surat, VR Bengaluru, VR Punjab and VR Chennai. With additional developments under construction in Delhi and East Bengaluru and Mumbai, the India retail portfolio is now 11 million sq. ft.