Visa Champions a New Decade for Women’s Empowerment

March 4, 2020
In advance of International Women’s Day, Visa unveils grant programs with Hand in Hand International and IFundWomen
New study commissioned by Visa shows 66% of female entrepreneurs report difficulty funding businesses
Kicking off Women’s History Month, Visa (NYSE:V) today announced two new partnerships bolstering the company’s commitment to women’s economic empowerment. Hand In Hand International and IFundWomen will join Visa to help provide both educational resources and funding for women entrepreneurs around the globe to help them build and grow their businesses. The global rate of female entrepreneurship has been increasing more quickly than that of male entrepreneurs1, with more than 250 million women around the world engaged in entrepreneurship2.
“Women power economies around the world and increasingly are a driving force in the creation of new businesses,” said Al Kelly, chief executive officer and chairman, Visa. “Visa is committed to using the full power of our network, brand and financial resources to put a spotlight on this growing economic force and help female entrepreneurs achieve their dreams.”
About the Partnerships:
In conjunction with the partnerships, Visa today unveiled initial findings from the second annual “State of Female Entrepreneurship” report4. The annual study seeks to understand the goals, aspirations and challenges facing women business owners today. Key findings included that funding remains a top challenge: 79% of women entrepreneurs in the United States feel more empowered now than they did five years ago, yet 66% report difficulty in obtaining the funding they need.
“In an increasingly digital world, businesses need to constantly adapt to shifting consumer preferences. But keeping up is challenging, especially for a small business. The women entrepreneurs I have met echo a need for more access to capital to fund, run and grow their businesses,“ said Suzan Kereere, global head of merchant sales and acquiring, Visa. “We are excited to help level the playing field through more access to tools and grants this year, and will continue to champion women in all facets of life in the pursuit of an inclusive digital society.”
Visa has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to empower women through partnerships, programs and sponsorships. The company’s more recent efforts include:
