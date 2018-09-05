VishUMoney Aims to Empower 1 Billion Indians Earn 10k Per Month

Bengaluru-based startup VishUMoney has its primary objective of providing rewarding avenues for its users to earn money. VishUMoney solves the problem of lack of financial reach by addressing all the shortcomings in the current market by providing a complete platform that when availed can upgrade this financial reach to meeting the essentials needs to accumulating substantial savings on the long run.

VishUMoney Team

They want their users to earn during free time & save money substantially on meeting their needs easily. Claiming to hold a collective earning potential of more than Rs. 500, saving 20% meeting their needs on an average & earning cashback of upto 10% anytime all from various brands & services needing genuine public engagement. Spending less than 30 minutes of their time on the platform a user can easily earn Rs. 100 or more.

Having observed economic disparity from a young age in people from various walks of life, Vishnu Prakyath the Founder of VishUMoney expresses that it had been something that he aimed to solve which incidentally is the primary objective of his startup. Realising that there was a lack of genuine & reliable platforms for all to spend their time online productively to earn money online Vishnu decided to develop a platform himself. VishUMoney is a subsidiary in his family’s software services firm Prakyath Applications. Today it boasts of 5 teams, 40+ employees handling the different functions of the platform all in a short span of 10 months.

“Empowering the common man to make the most of the available benefits by harnessing the current digital landscape has been my objective since the start of this journey,” says Vishnu.

The motive of VishUMoney is to influence 90% of Indians today who are not able to meet all their basic needs. On a feasibility study the team observed an alarming fact. Nowadays the need for accessibility & compulsion to be reachable all the time has lead to most of them owning a smartphone & spending a significant amount of their time online.

The company realised that they could offer more value to people while they are online addressing an important problem – lack of money. By empowering them to earn money doing what they normally would online like suggesting a good phone to buy for a friend on Whatsapp, sharing some posts, participating in contests, reviewing or rating a service etc. All these activities are packaged into small tasks in their Instacash section that can be performed in minutes & on completion VishUMoney rewards them with real money instantly. The acquired balance can be spent by the users for recharge, paying bills or even transferring it to their e-wallets.

They also provide coupons, deals, discounts & cashback for purchasing their wants & needs from top stores like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata Cliq & more through an affiliate model. Facilitating their users to save a substantial amount on their expenses. Finally savings & expenses are managed effectively through an advanced wallet system influencing the users spending pattern for the better.

VishUMoney in its 10 months of launch has acquired more than 100,000 users with 10,000 daily active ones adding growing figures every month. The platform currently accessible as a website sees traffic & engagements from diverse age groups explained the team. Though students & youngsters top their peak audience it has reached the new to digital audience like housewives & elders who usually have time to spare, do all the shopping & make payments in the home.

VishUMoney directs all the marketing expenses, market research costs & commissions generally spent by brands to benefit back to the user as real money on availing the same through its platform. The startup has started delivering its objective by saving more than 1.5 Cr to its users through its coupons, deals, offers & has given back more than Rs. 50 Lakhs as cashback & rewards.

The team is driven by the ideology: “One of the greatest things you can do to help others is not just to share and give what you have, but to help them discover what they have within themselves to help themselves.”- by Rita Zahara, a highly esteemed journalist & an entrepreneur herself from the developing nation of Indonesia.

About VishUMoney

VishUMoney is a diversified needs fulfillment platform aimed to facilitate the common man meet them in the most beneficial & effective manner. It’s wholesome offerings can be availed on its website www.vishumoney.com.

Its objective is to empower a Billion Indians earn an average of ten thousand rupees per month as a passive or additional income through its platform within the next 5 years. Their immediate goal is to expand to a universal platform that can satisfy all the needs of the user.