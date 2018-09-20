20 Sep 2018, Edition - 1164, Thursday
- Meeting between EAM & Pakistani foreign minister to take place on the sidelines of UNGA: Raveesh Kumar, MEA
- India today accepted the proposal on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York
- Vatican accepts resignation of Bishop Franco Mulakkal
- Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a Metro ride
- J&K: An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in the forest area in Sumlar of Bandipora
- SC reserves order on Bhima Koregaon case
- Big Development in SFI activist Abhimanyu murder case: Prime accused Arif Bin Salim has been taken into police custody
- Bishop Franco Mulakkal reaches crime branch
- Triple talaq law will make Muslim women fearless: Amit Shah
- RSS has discarded chunks of Golwalkar’s thoughts: Mohan Bhagwat
Vision Express Launches Its 15th Store in Delhi NCR
by businesswireindia.com
September 20, 2018
Business Wire India Optical retailer Vision Express recently opened their 167th store in India at Dwarka, New Delhi. The store launch, which marks the brand’s 15th retail outlet in the city, was inaugurated on 17th September 2018 by
the Vision Express Sales Director, Vishal Gaurav. Spread over 450 sq. ft., the Dwarka store will house all the exclusive brands of Vision Express along with the latest range of sunglasses. The store offers a curated collection of styles to delight the fashion conscious consumers of Delhi NCR.
On the happy occasion, the CEO of Vision Express, Mr. Gurpreet Singh Bhatia, said “We are pleased to add another store in Delhi through which our service can touch more lives. This is our second new store in the city in the last few months and the beginning of a new phase for the region.”
Location of the store:
G-2 Vardhman Gee Dee Plaza,
Plot No. 10, Sector 12,
Next to Raj Mandir,
Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075
Source: Businesswire