Visionaries to Pioneer the Future of Tech at CES Asia 2018

CES Asia™ 2018, the premier event for the consumer technology industry in the Asian market, will offer three days of conference sessions, that focus on transformative technologies such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR), vehicle technology, blockchain and more. Sessions will feature more than 140 thought leaders, industry pioneers and visionaries from major brands to innovative startups, discussing emerging trends and the future of tech across 14 major industries driving the Asian market.

“CES Asia brings together visionaries from every major and emerging industry in the Asian marketplace today. It is a snapshot of the entire technology ecosystem in one place,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, CES. “Our conference program gives attendees a front row seat to the discussions that are driving and pioneering the expansion of innovative technologies into completely new industries, and how those adaptations will change our lives for the better.“

The complete CES Asia conference session schedule is now posted. Highlights by product category include:

5G Mobility/Connectivity • Implementing Smart Mobility in Smart Cities 11:05-11:45 AM, Thursday, June 14 Smart mobility represents one of the most important benefits of smart cities, yet the realities of implementing those solutions are complex. This panel of experts representing multiple smart mobility and smart city efforts will offer recommendations and advice for others exploring similar opportunities. Speakers ◦ Evan Tahler, Chief Product Officer, Voom, an Airbus Company ◦ Lizhi Yang, Director of Smart City Business, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd ◦ Simon Dixon, Global Transportation Leader, Deloitte AI • AI Innovations in Healthcare 3-3:45 PM, Thursday, June 14 Though still in early stages, AI and machine learning in healthcare is here. Experts will share how machine learning is structuring data in ways that will ultimately improve patient care. From natural language processing to diagnostic assistance to intelligent robots, AI is blazing a trail of innovations for doctors, patients, and healthcare as we know it. Speakers ◦ Cristene Gonzalez-Wertz, IBM Institute for Business Value, Research Leader, Electronics ◦ Vivian Zhu, CEO, Blue 449 Greater China AR/VR • The VR/AR Forecast 10:30-11:15 AM, Thursday, June 14 What are some of the key trends shaping the VR/AR market? From drones to retail to product design, VR/AR applications are changing the way that we live and work. Discover the latest innovations and what’s next for the consumer. Speakers ◦ Li Sun, CEO, Shadow Creator Information Technology Co., Ltd. ◦ Chenyu Cui, Senior Analyst, IHS Markit ◦ Henry Zhou, CEO, Pico Technology Co., Ltd. ◦ Chunyuan Liao, Founder, President & CEO, HiScene Information Technology Co., Ltd ◦ John C.C. Fan, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Kopin Corporation ◦ Atsunari Tsuda, HMD Business Management General Manager, Seiko Epson Corp Blockchain • Blockchain and Future Life 9-10:30 AM, Friday, June 15 Introduce the integration of blockchain technology with specific life scenarios (such as integration with luxury products, changes in personal data management, etc.), and how blockchain changes and influences the life of the future. Speakers ◦ HeJuan Zhao, Founder, TMTPOST&ChainDD ◦ William Wang, Founder, Tokenpos ◦ Oliver Li, Management Partner, Draper Dragon Fund ◦ Nico Li, COO & Editor-in-Chief, TMTPOST&ChainDD ◦ JieLiang Zhou, Operating Director, ChainDD Startups • Game Changing Entrepreneurs in China 1-2:15 PM, Friday, June 15 China is leading the way technology is changing the future of living. Hear from a group of Chinese millennial tech entrepreneurs (AI, Big data, Food Tech and Art Tech) on their startup journey and how they’re poised to be game changers through their technology adventures. Speakers ◦ Daisy Guo, Cofounder and CMO, Tezign.com ◦ Jill Tang, Co-Founder, Ladies Who Tech ◦ Xinhua Zhou, Senior Vice President, Shiheng Tech ◦ Mingke Luo, Co-founder & CEO, MrS.ai ◦ Tianwei Jing, Chief Marketing Officer, Ruff Vehicle Tech • The Emerging Role of the Electric Vehicle 3-3:45 PM, Wednesday, June 13 Electric cars are on the rise. Learn what’s on the horizon for the energy vehicle market and hear the latest developments in sustainable transportation. Speakers ◦ Haibo Wang, Head of Powertrain Technology & Innovation China, Continental AG ◦ Yan Li, Host of Product Home, Ifeng.com ◦ Wei Xu, Vice President, Leapmotor ◦ Li Huang, General Manager, Huizhou Desay SV Automotive Co., Ltd.

