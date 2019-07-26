Visionary Model-Actress Nivedita Chandel Turns Fashion Entrepreneur and Music Godmother

Some are born to inspire others. Model turned actress Nivedita Chandel is one of them. She doesn't like to sit at home and wait for opportunities; she creates opportunities for herself. Adding one more feather to her cap, Nivedita Chandel has now turned entrepreneur. The young and talented actress has announced the launch of her new venture by the name Nivedita's Fashion & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Nivedita Chandel with guests at the launch of her new venture

Her company will cater to two different divisions. While one division will be into fashion, the other is an online platform to promote aspiring singers and launching new songs. Both music and fashion have always been the strong areas of interest for Nivedita.

Nivedita Chandel

As a successful model, Nivedita has walked the ramp for renowned designers including JJ Vallya and Manish Malhotra amongst others. She has been the face of television commercial representing top brands such as Videocon and MR. She also has title of Miss Lucknow to her credits. Simultaneously, she has been pursuing her passion for music as well. She has worked with singer Toshi Sabri in album ‘Dilla Tahar Ja’, in ‘Yaara’ with Akhtar brothers and in ‘Pyar Ho Na Jaye’ with Deep Ohsaan.

Sharing her excitement at the launch of her venture, Nivedita Chandel said, “I have set my eyes on my fashion start-up which initially be focussing on women’s wear. I have travelled and did deep research before starting my venture. I have major expansion plans and will be organising Fashion Shows in multiple cities. Besides this, I also plan to associate with famed singers to create buzz around my music channel. I also plan to produce reality show in the coming future.”

Although she holds Masters Degree in Commerce with Finance as major, Nivedita was inclined towards sports in her college days. She was a successful athlete and has played up to the national levels. However, she found her pathway in modelling industry and music and is an entrepreneur now.