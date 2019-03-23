Vivaana Bags the Prestigious “Best Heritage Hotel“ Award at SATTE 2019 New Delhi by Redefining the World of Heritage Hospitality

Rajasthan is one of the most vibrant states in the country. It’s also a hot favorite with international tourists and the classic cities are now overwrought. Vivaana Culture Hotel just 240 kms from Delhi and 160 kms from Jaipur, is a small gem in a Rajasthani village of Churiajitgarh that breaks away from the usual and makes for the perfect weekend getaway. Having carved a distinct niche for itself in the heritage hospitality segment, Vivaana, a meticulously restored 19th century Shekhawati Haveli in Churi Ajitgarh, Mandawa, Rajasthan was bestowed with the prestigious “Best Heritage Hotel” award at the III edition of the SATTE Awards 2019. Mr. Atul Khanna and Ms. Devna Khanna – the Directors of Vivaana Culture Hotel were present at the awards ceremony to receive the award for their dream project brought to life.

Vivaana Culture Hotel – Best Heritage Hotel

Vivaana is Situated in the Shekhawati region which is also known as the “Open Art Gallery” because of the elaborate and intricate frescos in the havelis of the region. Vivaana is one of the gems, whose walls boasts of beautiful frescoes that are a glimpse of Indian culture and heritage.

Mr. Atul Khanna and Ms. Devna Khanna – Directors of Vivaana Culture Hotel receiving prestigious “Best Heritage Hotel” award at the III edition of the SATTE Awards 2019

A heritage lover and conservationist at heart, Mr. Atul Khanna said, “We are delighted to receive this prestigious award today for Vivaana. It is a “True Restoration by Heart” as it was conceived with a lot of passion and dedication to offer a lifetime experience to travelers in an ambience reflecting the old world charm and splendor of the bygone era.”

Reiterating the need to conserve heritage monuments, Mr. Khanna said, “Rajasthan is truly a destination of grand havelis which are beautifully crafted with delicate artwork and have stood against the vagaries of nature. The entire process of restoring Vivaana has been quite enlivening and inspiring though a daunting process. Hence the onus is on us to restore it especially in the wake of this falling prey to commercial lucre and greed. We appeal to entrepreneurs to incorporate these in their business models, archeological departments to take ownership and natives to be proud of these ageless wonders.”

With a paradigm shift taking place in the travel industry, heritage hotels have been gaining importance lately as travelers want to experience the age-old era of glorious past of dynasties that lived in these beautifully crafted and designed mansions.

Heritage hotels have been the catalyst for the growth of tourism in many states and the conversion of heritage structures into revenue-generating hospitality units have directly or indirectly helped the conservation of these structures. While these structures become self-sustaining units, they also provide employment opportunities to the local people.