  • Download mobile app
26 Nov 2019, Edition - 1596, Tuesday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Photo yours, photo-finish will be ours: BJP
  • Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar arrives at the residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
  • Constitution represents Dignity for Indians and Unity for India, PM Narendra Modi .
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

vivo Brings "Thank You India Offer" as Part of 5 Year Celebration – Get Rewards Worth INR 60,000

by businesswireindia.com

November 26, 2019

Business Wire India

vivo, the premium global smartphone brand, today announced special offers as part of the 5 year celebration exclusively for existing vivo customers. Starting from November 25th till 29th, 2019, vivo users can avail free special rewards in the form of coupons and subscriptions on “vivo Upgrade & Rewards” application powered by Cashify through various sales partners – Cashify, Paytm and Qwikcilver.
 
Consumers will get options between array of attractive offers*, such as –
  • Subscription to Paytm First to avail coupons from Big basket, McDonalds, Box8, Uber Eats, Gaana, Uber, OYO, Puma, AJIO, Spicejet and many more worth INR 60,000+
  • Discount Coupons of up to INR 15,000 on Qwikcilver from various brands like Make My Trip, Arrow, Myntra, Lakme, Titan, Croma, Movies – Book My Show, Cultfit and many more
  • Upgrade and Exchange Offer with benefits up to INR 1,000
  • Free Bluetooth headphones up to worth INR 2,999
  • Cashify E-Store Discount coupons up to INR 1,100

*terms and conditions apply
 
Steps to avail the rewards:
  • Download the vivo Upgrade & Rewards app from Google Play Store
  • Select your city and click on “Claim Your Rewards” banner in the app
  • Scratch the card and
  • Avail your free rewards from vivo, Cashify, Paytm and Quikcilver worth upto Rs 60,000

For more details, please click here Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿