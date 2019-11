vivo Brings "Thank You India Offer" as Part of 5 Year Celebration – Get Rewards Worth INR 60,000

by businesswireindia.com

Subscription to Paytm First to avail coupons from Big basket, McDonalds, Box8, Uber Eats, Gaana, Uber, OYO, Puma, AJIO, Spicejet and many more worth INR 60,000+

Discount Coupons of up to INR 15,000 on Qwikcilver from various brands like Make My Trip, Arrow, Myntra, Lakme, Titan, Croma, Movies – Book My Show, Cultfit and many more

Upgrade and Exchange Offer with benefits up to INR 1,000

Free Bluetooth headphones up to worth INR 2,999

Cashify E-Store Discount coupons up to INR 1,100

Download the vivo Upgrade & Rewards app from Google Play Store

Select your city and click on “Claim Your Rewards” banner in the app

Scratch the card and

Avail your free rewards from vivo, Cashify, Paytm and Quikcilver worth upto Rs 60,000

vivo, the premium global smartphone brand, today announced special offers as part of the 5 year celebration exclusively for existing vivo customers. Starting from November 25till 29, 2019, vivo users can avail free special rewards in the form of coupons and subscriptions on “vivo Upgrade & Rewards” application powered by Cashify through various sales partners – Cashify, Paytm and Qwikcilver.Consumers will get options between array of attractive offers*, such as –*terms and conditions applySteps to avail the rewards:For more details, please click here Source: Businesswire