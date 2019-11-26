vivo Brings "Thank You India Offer" as Part of 5 Year Celebration – Get Rewards Worth INR 60,000

Business Wire India
vivo, the premium global smartphone brand, today announced special offers as part of the 5 year celebration exclusively for existing vivo customers. Starting from November 25th
till 29th
, 2019, vivo users can avail free special rewards in the form of coupons and subscriptions on “vivo Upgrade & Rewards” application powered by Cashify through various sales partners – Cashify, Paytm and Qwikcilver.
Consumers will get options between array of attractive offers*, such as –
- Subscription to Paytm First to avail coupons from Big basket, McDonalds, Box8, Uber Eats, Gaana, Uber, OYO, Puma, AJIO, Spicejet and many more worth INR 60,000+
- Discount Coupons of up to INR 15,000 on Qwikcilver from various brands like Make My Trip, Arrow, Myntra, Lakme, Titan, Croma, Movies – Book My Show, Cultfit and many more
- Upgrade and Exchange Offer with benefits up to INR 1,000
- Free Bluetooth headphones up to worth INR 2,999
- Cashify E-Store Discount coupons up to INR 1,100
*terms and conditions apply
Steps to avail the rewards:
- Download the vivo Upgrade & Rewards app from Google Play Store
- Select your city and click on “Claim Your Rewards” banner in the app
- Scratch the card and
- Avail your free rewards from vivo, Cashify, Paytm and Quikcilver worth upto Rs 60,000
Source: Businesswire