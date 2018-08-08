Vivo NEX Becomes Amazon's Choice Smartphone

by businesswireindia.com

Bump-up exchange of INR 3000

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards and Bajaj Finance

Assured buyback of INR 22,495

Get INR 1950 cashback & Free Premium Security Subscription from Reliance Jio

Flat INR 4000 Off with HDFC Bank Credit Card (EMI & Non-EMI) & Debit Card EMI

Vivo NEX Specifications 16.74 cm FHD+ (6.59 inches)

Front Camera 8MP, Rear camera – 12MP + 5MP

Weight – 199g

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa Core processor

8 GB RAM/128 GB ROM

4000 mAh battery

Type C Charging

Android 8.1

Vivo, a leading smartphone brand, is proud to announce that the innovative powerhouse NEX available at a MOP of 44,990 has become Amazon’s Choice in the premium smartphone category. Amazon's Choice recognizes highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately. NEX has been awarded Amazon’s Choice tag in the 40K-45K price segment for the month of July on Amazon.in.Commenting on the achievement, Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said, "Bringing the most futuristic and relevant products for the best consumer experience is the highest business imperative for us at Vivo. NEX is a result of this strategic vision. This makes consumer satisfaction of utmost importance to us and at the centre of our innovations. We are very humbled with this recognition by Amazon and the response NEX has received in a very short time."NEX offers bezel-less 91.24% screen-to-body ratio and groundbreaking features, the NEX breaks industry conventions for selfie cameras with the world’s first elevating front camera and Ultra FullView™ screen design. The smartphone features innovative technology like sound casting and Jovi AI.Source: Businesswire