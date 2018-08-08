  • Download mobile app

08 Aug 2018, Edition - 1121, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Baramulla: 4 terrorists gunned down
  • Bihar Minister Manju Verma resigned following controversy over the Muzaffarpur shelter home case
  • Chhota Shakeel’s aide to be extradited from Thailand
  • 2 dead in stampede in Chennai
  • Ink attack on Muzaffarpur shelter home accused, Brijesh Thakur by a women from the crowd
  • The Madras High Court on Wednesday ruled that Marina Beach will be DMK chief Karunanidhi’s resting place
  • The Madras High Court has allowed the mortal remains of the M Karunanidhi to be buried at the Marina Beach
  • Madras HC allows Marina memorial for former Tamil Nadu CM M. Karunanidhi
  • Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan addresses the media from Rajaji Hall
  • PM Modi arrives in Chennai to pay tribute to former Tamil Nadu CM M. Karunanidhi
Vivo NEX Becomes Amazon's Choice Smartphone

by businesswireindia.com

August 8, 2018

Business Wire India

Vivo, a leading smartphone brand, is proud to announce that the innovative powerhouse NEX available at a MOP of 44,990 has become Amazon’s Choice in the premium smartphone category. Amazon's Choice recognizes highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately. NEX has been awarded Amazon’s Choice tag in the 40K-45K price segment for the month of July on Amazon.in.

Commenting on the achievement, Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said, "Bringing the most futuristic and relevant products for the best consumer experience is the highest business imperative for us at Vivo. NEX is a result of this strategic vision. This makes consumer satisfaction of utmost importance to us and at the centre of our innovations. We are very humbled with this recognition by Amazon and the response NEX has received in a very short time."

Exclusive offers and product promotions on Amazon.in*
  • Bump-up exchange of INR 3000
  • No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards and Bajaj Finance
  • Assured buyback of INR 22,495
  • Get INR 1950 cashback & Free Premium Security Subscription from Reliance Jio
  • Flat INR 4000 Off with HDFC Bank Credit Card (EMI & Non-EMI) & Debit Card EMI
NEX offers bezel-less 91.24% screen-to-body ratio and groundbreaking features, the NEX breaks industry conventions for selfie cameras with the world’s first elevating front camera and Ultra FullView™ screen design. The smartphone features innovative technology like sound casting and Jovi AI.
 
Vivo NEX Specifications
  • 16.74 cm FHD+ (6.59 inches)
  • Front Camera 8MP, Rear camera – 12MP + 5MP
  • Weight – 199g
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa Core processor
  • 8 GB RAM/128 GB ROM
  • 4000 mAh battery
  • Type C Charging
  • Android 8.1










  Source: Businesswire

