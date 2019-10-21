VLCC Wellscience Further Expands its Footprint in Nutraceutical Business; Retailing through Direct Selling

Covai Post Network

Leading Wellness & Beauty services and products brand, VLCC has strengthened its presence in the Nutraceuticals domain with the launch of Family Fit Protein Heath Powder though its direct selling company, VLCC Wellscience. The product was launched today by legendary sportsman, cricketer Kapil Dev and VLCC Founder, Mrs. Vandana Luthra at an event in New Delhi.

VLCC Wellscience

Speaking at the launch event Mrs. Vandana Luthra, Founder, VLCC said, “Proteins are the main building blocks of our body and even though one needs to consume only 50 to 60 grams a day to prevent deficiency, studies have shown that to maintain optimal health and body composition much more protein intake is required. VLCC Wellscience Family Fit Health Protein Powder addresses this need gap effectively.”

Mrs. Vandana Luthra with Mr. Kapil Dev

Ace cricketer Kapil Dev added, “Deficiency of protein and vitamins, brought on by irregular and unhealthy dietary habits, is a common cause for many health ailments. I am delighted to see VLCC taking a step in addressing this issue. With this large all-India network of direct sellers, it will more effectively be able to create awareness about the need to consume enough proteins and vitamins as part of one’s daily routine.”

As per the Indian Dietetic Association (IDA), citing a study by market research firm, IMRB, 93 per cent of Indians are unaware of their ideal protein requirement and Indian vegetarian diets are worst affected with 84 per cent being deficient in protein, while 65 per cent of Indian non-vegetarian diets too are deficient in protein.

VLCC Wellscience Family Fit Health Protein Powder is a chocolate flavoured complete health drink, containing Proteins, Vitamins & Minerals, tailored to address protein deficiency and restore and maintain muscle health. It is a unique Power Protein Complex comprising Whey Protein Concentrate (65%), Skimmed Milk Protein (19%) & Soy Protein Isolate (5%), along with 9 naturally occurring Essential Amino Acids which help build and repair tissues as well as maintain muscle mass in the body, while working as nutrients for bones and muscles for supporting their growth, maintenance and health. It also strengthened with an Essential Nutrient Blend of 13 Vitamins and 15 Minerals, for overall health maintenance.

VLCC extended its presence in the high-growth Fast Moving Healthcare Goods (FMHG) domain in 2017, with its foray into the nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals segment through VLCC Wellscience, a Direct Selling company. It has since expanded its network to over 45,000 direct selling associates across India.

Within the overall FMCG domain in India, the FMHG segment is one of the fastest growing. According to a 2015 Assocham-RNCOS study, this segment is likely to touch US$ 6.1 billion by 2020 from the current level of US$ 2.8 billion, growing at CAGR of 17 per cent. Furthermore, the Health and Wellness products market in India through Direct Selling is estimated at over INR 35 billion, contributing 47 percent share to the total Direct Selling market.

About VLCC

Founded by Mrs. Vandana Luthra as a beauty and slimming services centre in 1989, VLCC is today widely recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of beauty and wellness products and services and also enjoys a high level of consumer trust. The VLCC Group’s operations currently span 340+ locations in over 165 cities and 14 countries across South Asia, South East Asia, the GCC Region, and East Africa. VLCC manages one of the largest chains of Slimming, Beauty & Fitness centers across Asia; operates one of Asia’s largest networks of vocational education academies in Beauty & Nutrition; and, manufactures in Switzerland and the company’s cGMP-certified plants in India and Singapore, a comprehensive range of skin care, hair-care and body-care products as well as nutraceuticals under the VLCC Natural Sciences™, Skin MTX™, BelleWave™, VLCC Slimmer’s™, VLCC Shape Up™, Specifix™ and VLCC Wellscience™ brands, which are not only used as consumables in treatments and therapies at all VLCC Wellness Centers globally but are also retailed through over 250,000 retail outlets and beauty salons across Asia and Africa.

